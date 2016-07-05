Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

UFC fans are a passionate bunch. We want our MMA and we want each event to be explosive, and a must-watch extravaganza of sporting drama and violence, but it doesn’t always work out that way. Since the golden years of the MMA boom, an increase of events have watered down UFC shows, and it cost them PPV revenue and the faith of fans. But the last year or so has been different. The UFC has stacked its “numbered” cards with important matchups and strong undercards, all while heading like a locomotive to UFC 200, the most important event possibly in its entire history.

It’s incredible to think UFC 100 was seven years ago. So much has changed since Brock Lesnar and Frank Mir were dominating headlines. But now, UFC 200 is here, and Brock is back. Along with his return to the Octagon are three incredibly important title fights that will shape the future of the UFC as we know it. Jose Aldo is returning after being knocked out for the first time by Conor McGregor. He fights Frankie Edgar, a shoe-in for the UFC Hall of Fame, and a man who is trying to join only BJ Penn and Randy Couture as a multi-weight champion.

Meanwhile, Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will either end their in-cage feud with a win by Jones, or Daniel Cormier will finally topple the GOAT and a rubber match will be made. All of this, while Miesha Tate looks to cement her legacy as one of the top three WMMA fighters of all-time.

All of this and one hell of an undercard should get you hyped, but if you need that extra push, this video will do its job and send you over the edge.

Just a few more days until UFC 200 …