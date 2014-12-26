‘The Interview’ GIFs That Kim Jong-un Did Not Want You To See

Watch the full movie here.
[obligatory *SPOILERS* warning]
By now I assume everyone is caught up on the drama surrounding The Interview and North Korea (maybe) being involved. And the will they, won’t they, wow it’s everywhere now release schedule of the movie.
As expected, the movie contains some scenes that one would not expect Kin Jong-un to be overly fond of. Here are some GIFs of scenes apparently worth hacking a movie studio over.
I was the one honeydicking him!
James Franco acting gay? Thats a new one.
Gotta watch out for totalitarian honeydicking.
@ The Curse of Marino
What I find surprising is that some people still think James Franco and Seth Rogen are straight yet almost everything they’ve been associated with in the last 10 years has had gay moments from playing with dildo’s to straight up kissing another dude. I can understand it being for the sake of comedy the 1st one or two times but jesus you can set your watch to it now.There’s enough homoerotic history between them two that it should only be a matter of time before one of them comes out.
Do not fuck with my angles!
I thought the actor who played Kim Jong Un was hysterical. “Dave, do you think margaritas are gay?”
I hated this movie with the blazing heat of a thousand suns, but the fact that some asshole somewhere paid for a ticket to satiate his turgid Americaboner, and thus paid to watch James Franco make out with Randall Park makes me so happy.
Asian Jim from the Office was hilarious.
I knew i had seen him somewhere before! Thank you for that.
they hate us cause ANUS !!!