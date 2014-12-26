‘The Interview’ GIFs That Kim Jong-un Did Not Want You To See

Sony

Watch the full movie here.

[obligatory *SPOILERS* warning]

By now I assume everyone is caught up on the drama surrounding The Interview and North Korea (maybe) being involved. And the will they, won’t they, wow it’s everywhere now release schedule of the movie.

As expected, the movie contains some scenes that one would not expect Kin Jong-un to be overly fond of. Here are some GIFs of scenes apparently worth hacking a movie studio over.