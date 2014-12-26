‘The Interview’ GIFs That Kim Jong-un Did Not Want You To See

#The Interview #GIFs
12.26.14 3 years ago 10 Comments
kimjongun-interview

Sony

Watch the full movie here.

[obligatory *SPOILERS* warning]

By now I assume everyone is caught up on the drama surrounding The Interview and North Korea (maybe) being involved. And the will they, won’t they, wow it’s everywhere now release schedule of the movie.

As expected, the movie contains some scenes that one would not expect Kin Jong-un to be overly fond of. Here are some GIFs of scenes apparently worth hacking a movie studio over.

01-fireworks

02-margarita

03-margarita2

butthole

04-crazy

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Interview#GIFs
TAGSgifsTHE INTERVIEW

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP