Daniel Craig is back for one more James Bond movie, unlike his Skyfall and Spectre filmmaker Sam Mendes (Cary Joji Fukunaga is filling in). For the first time since 2009, the Oscar winner is directing a non-007 movie, and it looks like a doozy: 1917 follows two British soldiers, played by George MacKay (Captain Fantastic) and Dean-Charles Chapman (Tommen Baratheon on Game of Thrones), during the course of a single day at the height of World War I. If they don’t complete their mission, over 1,600 men will die. It’s like 24, but with more explosions and bodies of water filled with, well, bodies. Fewer cougars, though.

Here’s the official plot summary:

At the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield (Captain Fantastic’s George MacKay) and Blake (Game of Thrones’ Dean-Charles Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers — Blake’s own brother among them.

1917, which also stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Strong, Richard Madden, Colin Firth, Andrew Scott, Daniel Mays, Jamie Parker, Nabhaan Rizwan, and Claire Duburcq, opens on December 25, the same day as Greta Gerwig’s Little Women and five days after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Cats.