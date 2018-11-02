Neon/Youtube/20th Century Fox

Despite us being smack dab in the middle of Peak TV, film is still going strong. Weekend after weekend, multiple movies hit the big screen, and it can be tough to keep track of which ones come out when and which ones are worth seeing. That’s where we come in. We’ve put together the full schedule of movie release dates through the end of the year.

There may only be two months left in 2018, but there are still plenty of titles to look forward to as we near the end of Oscar eligibility. We’ve got sequels coming for Creed and Wreck-It Ralph, along with Natalie Portman in Vox Lux and the final major superhero movie of the year. So hang on to this handy guide, which is especially helpful for those of us still holding onto our MoviePass (although who knows if that will even exist by the end of the year).

NOVEMBER 2018

Friday, November 2

Bohemian Rhapsody

Nobody’s Fool

The Nutcracker And The Four Realms

Suspiria (Expanding)

Beautiful Boy (Expanding)

Bodied (Limited Release)

A Private War (Limited Release)

Prospect (Limited Release)

Boy Erased (Limited Release)

Maria By Callas (Limited Release)

Searching For Ingmar Bergman (Limited Release)

Tuesday, November 6

The Front Runner (Limited Release)

Narcissister Organ Player (Limited Release)

Friday, November 9

The Girl In The Spider’s Web: A New Dragon Tattoo Story

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

Overlord

Burning (Expanding)

El Angel (Limited Release)

Postcards From London (Limited Release)

Weightless (Limited Release)

River Runs Red (Limited Release)

Friday, November 16

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Instant Family

Widows

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs (Limited Release)

At Eternity’s Gate (Limited Release)

Heart, Baby! (Limited Release)

Jonathan (Limited Release)

Green Book (Limited Release)

The Last Race (Limited Release)

Team Khan (Limited Release)

Wednesday, November 21

Creed II

Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2

Robin Hood

The World Before Your Feet (Limited Release)

Friday, November 23

The Favourite (Limited Release)

Becoming Astrid (Limited Release)

Shoplifters (Limited Release)

Friday, November 30

The Possession Of Hannah Grace

Anna And The Apocalypse (Limited Release)

If Beale Street Could Talk (Limited Release)

Head Full Of Honey (Limited Release)

Sicilian Ghost Story (Limited Release)

DECEMBER 2018

Friday, December 7The Silence

Ben Is Back (Limited Release)Central Park (Limited Release)Great Great Great (Limited Release)The Invisibles (Limited Release)Mary Queen Of Scots (Limited Release)Under The Silver Lake (Limited Release)Vox Lux (Limited Release)Schindler’s List (Re-Release)

Friday, December 14Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Mortal Engines

The Mule

Capernaum (Limited Release)Roma (Limited Release)The Wedding (Limited Release)

Wednesday, December 19Mary Poppins Returns



Friday, December 21Aquaman

Bumblebee

Untitled Deadpool 2 PG-13 Cut

Welcome To Marwen

Second Act

Cold War (Limited Release)Zero (Limited Release)

Tuesday (Christmas Day), December 25Vice

Holmes And Watson

On The Basis of Sex (Limited Release)Destroyer (Limited Release)

Friday, December 28Stan & Ollie (Limited Release)