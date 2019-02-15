The 2019 Oscars Changed Course Yet Again After Outcry About Not Airing All Awards

02.15.19 45 mins ago

Getty Image

At this point the folks in charge of the 2019 Academy Awards should declare it opposite day and just do the exact inverse of whatever they think is best. That might be the only way the Oscars makes it to air time without another disaster befalling the fledgling television award show.

On Friday, word broke that the Oscars would be presented in their “traditional format” after all. That means, no, awards will not be handed out between commercial breaks like the Academy had previously decided. This comes after a wave of criticism crashed through in response to another decision the Oscars made regarding one of the most controversial shows to not even happen yet.

Earlier in the month, four technical categories were banished to the commercial breaks, drawing a series of criticisms about the awards and the Academy’s apparent lack of respect for those working hard to potentially win said awards. Major actors, directors and other members of the Academy criticized the decision online and in interviews.

Around The Web

TAGS2019 OscarsACADEMY AWARDSthe oscars

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.15.19 8 hours ago
The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

02.15.19 8 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 3 days ago
The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

02.12.19 3 days ago
The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

02.11.19 4 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.11.19 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP