I never feel more out of touch with pop culture than when I look at the Netflix top 10.

The most popular show in the country, as of Friday morning: 13 Reasons Why (stopped watching after season one). The most popular movie: something called 365 Dni, Polish for 365 Days (never even heard of it until this week). It’s an unassuming title for what Decider has dubbed “the closest thing to porn on Netflix.” This DiCaprio GIF sums it up.

Here’s how Netflix describes the erotic-drama: “A fiery executive in a spiritless relationship falls victim to a dominant mafia boss, who imprisons her and gives her one year to fall in love with him.” That’s some grade-A sexy trash (even if it has an F review on Rotten Tomatoes), and it’s struck a nerve with Netflix subscribers: 365 Dni is currently more popular than Space Force, Hannibal, and the final season of Fuller House.

Directed by Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes and starring Anna-Maria Sieklucka and Michele Morrone, 365 Dni is based on Blanka Lipińska’s book trilogy, leading to inevitable comparisons to Fifty Shades of Grey. But with all due respect to Anastasia Steele (and none to Christian Grey — he sucks), Fifty Shades of Grey could never:

Laura wakes on a yacht to Mario and Massimo arguing. During the night, Massimo shot the man who had tried to rape Laura, inciting a mafia war between the two families. Mario insists that Massimo has to get rid of Laura, but Massimo refuses. Laura attempts to apologize, but Massimo puts the blame for the incident on her. As they argue on the upper decks of the ship, Laura falls into the water and Massimo jumps in to save her. When she wakes up later, Massimo admits he was scared she might not make it because of her heart condition and doesn’t want to lose her. They then spend hours having sex.

Who are Laura, Massimo, and Mario? Does it matter? You’re missing the part about the mafia and people falling into water and “they spend hours having sex” on a boat. It’s no Money Plane, but 365 Dni is wild, and that infamous boat tryst is the wildest scene.

tryna act normal during the 365 dni boat scene like pic.twitter.com/LEiMe0pFWg — CA$S (@casssfernandez) June 12, 2020

My actual face when 365 DNI reaches the boat scene #netflix #365dni pic.twitter.com/JOomJYaHlj — Jenn (@Strikescarlet51) June 10, 2020

if your man don't wanna recreate that boat scene from 365 dni leave him — ana-belle (@anuhhbelle) June 10, 2020

Need to experience the boat scene on 365 DNI before I die — Milly Nicholson (@MillyNicholso13) June 11, 2020

Just watched the 365 dni boat scene. Anyone know any young, tall, Sicilian mafia bosses with a yacht you can get me in touch with? — ⓜⓐⓓⓢ (@maddierphillips) June 10, 2020

genuinely still wondering about the logistics of filming the boat scenes in 365 dni — self-sabotage enthusiast (@asweetdeception) June 11, 2020

365 Dni is available on Netflix, but maybe don’t watch it your parents.

If you thought watching Normal People with a parent was awkward definitely don’t watch 365 DNI with them 😂 — Aoibh (@aoibheannmckinl) June 8, 2020

Yikes.

