Viewers of 2019 love reunions; this weekend even brings Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger back together for Terminator: Dark Fate. But, sadly, there’s one gang that is probably not getting back together: the women avengers of 9 to 5, the classic 1980 workplace comedy starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton. As per Entertainment Weekly, the plans to give it a sequel have, according to a source, been cancelled.

The original film, one of the biggest hits of its year, starred Fonda, Tomlin, and Parton as women routinely harassed and undermined by their sexist boss, played by Dabney Coleman, whom they eventually kidnap.

A 9 to 5 revival has been in the works for a while now. Back in 2017, the trio reunited at the Emmys, and spent part of the time throwing shade at a certain other sexist male in power.

But it’s reportedly not to be. EW’s piece comes a few days after Parton also told the publication that the sequel had been “dropped.” And the reason? The script was never as good as they’d wanted.

“I don’t think we’re going to do the sequel,” Parton told EW. “We never could get the script to where it was enough different than the first one, and that one turned out so good.”

Meanwhile, Fonda, at least, is a bit busy: She’s been spending every Friday of late in D.C. protesting inaction on climate change, and getting arrested every time. A bada*s onscreen and off-, that Fonda.

(Via EW)