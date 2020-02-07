The Final Lesson From ‘A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood’ Is One Worth Holding Onto

There’s an ethereal quality to Mister Rogers that Tom Hanks wholly and skillfully channels while playing the legendary children’s TV host in Marielle Heller’s A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood; a role that earned him a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination. Rogers’ goodness and authenticity remain unassailable 17 years after his death and Hanks inspires a similar kind of trust. Both are rare paragons in an era of cracked legacies and bared failings that often demand that we reevaluate and reframe our view of heroes. It’s a perfect combination and a portrayal that doesn’t call into question childhood memories of Rogers as a perfect person. But it does, in its final moments, tack on something that manages to assume a humanness in Rogers that we might have missed when he was trying to speak to each and every one of us through our televisions. And it’s a scene that’s worthy of revisitation ahead of the Oscars if, for nothing else, its enduring relevance.

Logic dictates that Fred Rogers got pissed off from time to time. Having an ethereal quality doesn’t mean one is actually otherworldly or able to extinguish all frustration. Consider the doomed battles Rogers quietly fought in the twilight of his career — something Esquire writer Tom Junod wrote about in the profile piece that served as the jumping-off point for the film. (Junod was, of course, changed to Lloyd Vogel and played, wonderfully, by Matthew Rhys.)

“He is losing, of course. The revolution he started — a half hour a day, five days a week — it wasn’t enough, it didn’t spread, and so, forced to fight his battles alone, Mister Rogers is losing, as we all are losing. He is losing to it, to our twenty-four-hour-a-day pie fight, to the dizzying cut and the disorienting edit, to the message of fragmentation, to the flicker and pulse and shudder and strobe, to the constant, hivey drone of the electroculture…and yet still he fights, deathly afraid that the medium he chose is consuming the very things he tried to protect: childhood and silence.”

Screenwriters Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster spent nearly a decade exploring Rogers’ life while working on the script that would become A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood and earn them Critics Choice and WGA nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay. They seem to still marvel at how nothing ever seemed to divert him from his mission.

“Fred Rogers was remarkably consistent and sort of unwaveringly amazing for 74 years,” Fitzerman-Blue tells Uproxx, adding that Rogers was, “confrontationally kind” and an “emotional archeologist.” Those are wonderful descriptors, aren’t they?

Fitzerman-Blue goes on to say that he wanted to tell the story of the Rogers who was “quietly ministering to people after hours, early in the morning, writing letters, praying for people and getting involved in the lives of individuals.” But they also wanted to understand the weight that he took on and where he parked any dissatisfaction he might have had.

“Over the years, we were able to go to Pittsburgh and meet the people who knew Fred best and interview them at length multiple times,” says Harpster while recounting a “pivotal moment” with Bill Isler, who he calls the “gatekeeper” of the Fred Rogers Company.

“We asked him, ‘Fred was taking the burden of people on all day long for decades. He was hearing people’s darkest stories and they’re at their most vulnerable moments and truly he’s taking in tragedy. How did he deal with that? Did he ever talk to you about that?’ And Bill, who was one of Fred’s best friends said, ‘That’s a good question. He didn’t really talk to me about those things, but he talked to Joanne about them. You should talk to Joanne.’”

Joanne Rogers married Fred Rogers in 1952 and stood beside him as he became a household name that was renowned for his capacity to listen, hear, and council — either in public by way of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood or in private. But despite Isler’s assumption that Fred had turned to his wife to vent, she offered a similar, yet surprising message, according to Harpster, when she was asked if her husband had discussed the “darkness and tragedy” that people had put onto him: “That’s a good question. He didn’t really talk to me about those things. He talked to Bill about those things.”

Mister Rogers is not the central focus of A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood. Lloyd Vogel, the Tom Junod stand-in is as he deals with cynicism and anger over his estrangement from his father, who had betrayed and abandoned Lloyd’s mother on her deathbed years prior. But while those traumas don’t match the real ones that impacted Junod’s life and sparked his eventual friendship with Rogers, they speak to a journey that the writer took as a result of that friendship. “If he taught me anything, it was to be open to things. To be open to opportunities, people, reconciliation, forgiveness,” Junod told USA Today right around the film’s release.