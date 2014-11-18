A Brief History Of Everyone Hating Katherine Heigl

Not so much. State of Affairs isn’t going to be the show that makes people have a positive association with Heigl. Let’s revisit some of the reasons that got us here.
1. Heigl vs. Shonda Rhimes/Grey’s Anatomy
Where to begin? Maybe when she told David Letterman, “Our first day back [at Grey’s] was Wednesday, and it was — I’m going to keep saying this because I hope it embarrasses them — a 17-hour day, which I think is cruel and mean”? Or when she explained she wasn’t submitting herself for an Emmy nomination, because she “did not feel I was given the material…to warrant [it]”? Or when she didn’t show up at her job, which paid her millions of dollars, and was soon released from her contract? Or when Shonda told the Hollywood Reporter, in reference to Scandal being a smooth operation with a tight cast, “There are no Heigls in this situation”?
(Heigl does deserve some credit, though: when Isaiah Washington allegedly called his co-star T.R. Knight a “fag,” she came to Knight’s defense, telling Access Hollywood, “I’m going to be really honest right now, he needs to just not speak in public. Period…I’m not okay with it.”)
2. Heigl vs. Knocked Up
Even Heigl haters like one thing she’s in: Knocked Up, Judd Apatow’s movie about a fun-loving fat guy who impregnates a shrill skinny girl, or in the words of a much-discussed Vanity Fair profile on Heigl, “an underlying [misogynistic film] that made female characters into unappealing caricatures while romanticizing immature and irresponsible male behavior.” Here’s her review of it:
“It was a little sexist,” she says. “It paints the women as shrews, as humorless and uptight, and it paints the men as lovable, goofy, fun-loving guys. It exaggerated the characters, and I had a hard time with it, on some days. I’m playing such a bitch; why is she being such a killjoy? Why is this how you’re portraying women? Ninety-eight percent of the time it was an amazing experience, but it was hard for me to love the movie.” (Via)
She’s not wrong, and if she had gone on to make better movies, her criticisms might have been taken seriously. Instead, Heigl starred in 27 Dresses, The Ugly Truth, Killers, Life As We Know It, New Year’s Eve, One for the Money, and The Big Wedding. Offensive rom-coms, all of them.
3. Heigl vs. Good Taste
Did you see the films I just listed? Again, they’re: 27 Dresses, The Ugly Truth, Killers, Life As We Know It, New Year’s Eve, One for the Money, and The Big Wedding. Here’s a fun image!
Honestly, Under Siege 2: Dark Territory might be her second best movie.
Oh, Heigl. You’ve done more to make women look like humorless shrews than a million Knocked Ups ever could. That’s why you’re the worst.
Every commercial or preview ive seen of her State of Affairs show looks TERRIBLE. Never mind that she MIGHT suck (Im sure plenty of actors are entitled douche bags), she just choses shit projects.
I might be mistaken, but after the whole Emmy thing didn’t Grey’s basically put her in a coma the entire next season?
We call that Soap Opera justice.
That always killed me what she said about Knocked Up. You explained it perfectly. She was NOT wrong at all! She WAS right. But then what the fuck was up with her doing 27 Dresses?! What the fucking fuck? I also get that it isn’t easy for actresses to practice what they preach because they don’t have that many options and if they want to work in Hollywood at all then they have to compromise on their ethics here. But 27 Dresses??? The lowest of low.
I guess I was the one person who didn’t see her character as a shrew in Knocked Up, but someone freaking out about being pregnant and trying to make it work with an adolescent manchild with boobs.
Then again, she’s been the worst in everything else. So it’s not like there’s anyone left to defend her. Good luck to her in Chucky 15.
I was about to post this exact response. I guess it depends on your perspective and where you are in your life whether you see her as a buzzkill bitch or an absolute saint for trying to make an obviously doomed relationship work with a loser manchild with limited prospects.
But, yeah, that’s where the goodwill for her ends.
Yeah I saw her role as the adult in the situation while Rogen needed to get his shit together. The guys were manchildren and the women were buzzkills but they balanced each other, I figured that was the point.
I agree with you 100%. Sure I enjoyed the boys being immature jerks, but the whole point of that movie was how Rogen’s character needed to grow up and step up. I thoroughly enjoyed the movie, and didn’t think she was a shrew, except in that “hormonal” scene. But that is just reality. I don’t hate her, but she needs to choose her words more carefully when discussing her projects. Every word out of a celebrities mouth lasts forever.
Fourthed. Heigl was actually a realistic and sympathetic person in that movie. Leslie Mann, on the other hand, was a shrew out of a nightmare.
That’s the thing. People (at least around this neck of the internet) liked her in Knocked up. It was what she said about the movie that rubbed people the wrong way. It escalated because of the shitty movies she did as a follow up.
Shew as totally right about Greys. It’s basically just a 1 hour music video. The over-use of music throughout the whole damn show is proof that instead of the writers coming up with quality material to convey the story, they just let a band do it with music. Utter garbage.
Greys Anatomy: Characters don’t really talk lots of music
Scandal: Lots of camera clicking sounds and characters NEVER talk to each other they just take turns with monologues
How to Get Away with Murder: Actual conversations but everyone sucks
Shes an asshole. There’s your brevity.
I use to love that show….& I knew I recognized her from somewhere
People who want to rant about knocked up being misogynistic and take all this so seriously really need to just relax. I love Seth Rogen always talking shit on other actors in interviews too i dont think he takes himself nearly as seriously as anyone else…………..
I will stand up for her and say she does a lot of good work for charity–for adoptions, animal welfare, AIDS, etc. It’s too bad she comes across as such a prickly bitch. I watched about 10 minutes of her show and then changed the channel.
You know why you know she does those things?
Because she publicizes it.
Based on interviews, I feel like Anne Hathaway is the exact same way as Heigl, but she’s just made better film choices so everyone gives her a pass on being uptight about everything. Maybe the two should hang out.
Everyone gives Anne Hathaway a pass?
Gillian Jacobs walks down a hallway. Katherine Heigl walks past her and says “At least I have a show on NBC.” Jacobs responds with “Please, everyone knows NBC is the Katherine Heigl of cable networks.” Heigl tries to comeback with a quote from Community and Jacobs just says, “You’re the worst”.
I think she is hated because she throws her co-worker, writers and her work under the bus. And when you do that people will go away from you. And therefore, your next work is looked at with an even more critical eye.
I like “27 Dresses” and “Killers”.
People compare her fortrightness to Carole Lombard’s (the lady in my avatar), but Carole was among the most beloved personalities in the industry, popular with the underlings on the set for her lack of pretense and easy humor. She aided plenty of folks in the biz who were down on their luck, but always insisted that such incidents never be publicized for fear of being seen as self-serving (nearly all of them never were until her early death in a plane crash in 1942). So I suppose Katherine is the anti-Lombard — and Carole generally had a better knack for finding good scripts than Heigl has.
Carole Lombard could act, too.
I also watched Knocked Up with the perspective that Heigl was the responsible adult with her shit together trying to make mature decisions and Rogen was the manchild who could barely dress himself. Have absolutely no idea how she thinks that’s degrading to women.
But people also usually forget that Charlyne Yi was like a female Rogen in that movie, so her argument is dumb regardless of how you perceive it.
Co-incidentally enough, I watched Knocked Up on TV a few days ago. Watching it, I was all like “Heigl is really good in this, why did I dislike her again?”
And then this article reminded me.
Egh, out of site, out of mind. I’m actually kind of surprised she’s only 35. I thought she was older for some reason.