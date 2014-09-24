A Brief History Of Quentin Tarantino’s Feuds

Quentin Tarantino is a cinematic wunderkind. Having never received formal lessons in the art of filmmaking, he’s gone on to win two screenwriting Oscars, and has been nominated for Best Director on two separate occasions. Some say he’s a genius.
Others would say he’s a hot head. Never one to back down from a fight, or bite his tongue on a subject he’s passionate about, he’s had his fair share of beefs in Hollywood. Whether it’s a director, an actor, a website, or some paparazzo, Tarantino is ready to throw down at a moment’s notice. Here’s a look at some of QT’s most notorious feuds.
QT vs. Gawker
Gawker didn’t steal Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight script, but they did post a link to a third-party website hosting the leaked screenplay for the world to see. Understandably, Tarantino was pissed. The Hateful Eight was set to be a western-themed follow-up to Django Unchained, but with the script being downloaded at an alarming pace, QT decided to scrap the project and sue Gawker for direct copyright infringement. Then things got a little strange.
The lawsuit was dropped by courts due to it being only “speculation,” and then, on May 1st, Tarantino filed a second complaint. But, less than a week later, he withdrew his lawsuit completely, but left the door open for further legal action in the future. As for The Hateful Eight, Tarantino decided to continue the project, and it is currently in pre-production.
QT vs. Spike Lee
Tarantino and Spike Lee have been at odds for years, ever since the release of Jackie Brown. Lee thought that Tarantino’s script — which included 38 instances of the N-word — was irresponsible and racist.
I have a definite problem with Quentin Tarantino’s excessive use of the n-word. I think something is wrong with him… It’s just the n-word, the n-word, the n-word.
In an interview with Playboy in 2003, QT let it be known exactly how he felt about Lee’s disapproval.
Because he’d been talking all this sh*t instead of talking to me about it. My biggest problem with Spike was the completely self-serving aspect of his argument. He attacked me to keep his “Jesse Jackson of cinema” status. Basically, for a little bit of time before I came along, you had to get Spike Lee’s benediction and approval if you were white and dealing with black stuff in a movie. F*ck that.
Perhaps just to spite Spike, Tarantino used approximately 109 instances of the N-word in his Oscar winning script for Django Unchained. Known black man Jamie Foxx came to the defense of his Django director.
I respect Spike, he’s a fantastic director. But he gets a little shady when he’s taking shots at his colleagues without looking at the work. To me, that’s irresponsible.
Lee claims that he will not watch Django because it is insulting to his ancestors. Meanwhile, the rest of the world will not watch Spike Lee movies because it is insulting to their intelligence.
His filmmaking prowess aside (and boy, when he’s on, he’s incredible), Quentin Tarantino is such a fucking douche. “Dealing with black stuff in a movie?” No, Spile didn’t like a white guy writing “nigger” over and over in two consecutive movies (the former with QT himself in a god-awful [still] cameo throwing that shit around willy-nilly). Sounds reasonable to me. That’s not “dealing with black stuff.” Which is such a weird argument anyway.
And as an aside, Dariel, you really must provide the “Do the Right Thing” caveat if you’re going to say that Spike Lee’s films are terrible and insult the viewer’s intelligence, because DTRT is probably better than Quentin Tarantino’s best. IMO. QT obviously has had the better track record, but DTRT is phenomenal in a way that Tarantino wishes his films were. Anyway.
There was that Cracked video I watched recently….”Quentin Tarantino is Bad At Talking To Black People”…..holy god. It was so painful to watch. He is really THAT guy who changes up his cadence and his grammar and his entire persona when he’s talking to a black person. It’s so cringe-worthy.
Also, re: that Sundance sissy slap video, QT clearly has been writing tough guy characters for way too long and has started to think that he is one. Poor guy.
“the former with QT himself in a god-awful [still] cameo throwing that shit around willy-nilly.”
Dude, worst cameo. Like really awful. I can imagine QT saying though that his character in the movie is married to a black woman, though. So, you know… it’s cool.
I agree with this. Also, admittedly Spike has some big misses as a director and a generally off-putting personality, but I hate when people use that to disregard his work as a whole.
Do the Right Thing, She’s Gotta Have It, Malcolm X, 25th Hour, Jungle Fever, The Katrina Documentary, Inside Man, He’s Got Game, Crooklyn …
@Rock Lionheart
In all honesty, I can’t say I genuinely love ANY of Spike Lee’s movies other than DTRT. Some are good, a lot are bad, but DTRT is just SO good, that I can never, ever write him off completely. I always have to add how good that movie is whenever I badmouth his other stuff.
I have never seen DTRT all the way thru, but Crooklyn, Crooklyn my friend is greatness. 1,2,3 the devil is after me, 4,5,6 he’s always throwing sticks
I’ll say that DTRT is one of the greatest American films ever. No BS. But Spike has lost that amazing talent he once had in his early years.
“I grew up saying nigger around black guys” PROBABLY isn’t a rock-solid excuse when a black person takes offense to your using the word ‘nigger’ liberally.
“FWIW I think QT is responsible for “n-word” becoming so taboo. I don’t know how old you are but I remember when it was a more normal thing for white people to say.”
How old ARE you??
And Quentin Tarantino is respons…..I just can’t do this. I’m too tired. You win.
Quick fact here, UPROXX. Kerry Washington was in Django Unchained, not Olivia. It took me about 30 seconds to find hat out on IMDB. Oliva’s only been in one thing where she wasn’t playing herself, and that was Lee Daniels’ The Butler. Please get you facts straight.
Smh.. In regards to this comment & the one after asking “Who the hell is Katia?”.. just because Kerry is black & has the last name Washington does not mean that’s who they were referring to. She’s not related to Denzel Washington. Denzel has two daughters, Olivia & Katia, the latter of which did behind the scenes work on Django.
Who the hell is Katia? I think you’re all messed up on this article.
Reading comprehension and some Googling is all you need. Katia Washington is his daughter, and she worked behind the scenes on Django.
I never knew about the Denzel beef. Just when I didn’t think I could like him any more. It’s hard being a fan of Quentin’s work when he seems to be such a huge douche nozzle.
Also, weren’t there rumors that QT leaked the Hateful Eight script himself?
“the rest of the world will not watch Spike Lee movies because it is insulting to their intelligence.”
This is where you lose me. Regardless of Lee’s views, he’s made a handful of masterpieces.
i cant believe im the only one that thinks Malcolm x is masterpiece ..
Hey Darriel Figueroa!
The below quote highlights the depth of your intelligence.
“the rest of the world will not watch Spike Lee movies because it is insulting to their intelligence.”
As a writer you should hang your head in shame or at least apply for a job at TMZ.
Next time try and think Darriel, THINK instead of writing the first piece of garbage that pops into your head.
There is a fascinating read in a book called KILLER INSTINCT about the movie Natural Born Killers. If you scan overt this page you will see some examples due to some excerpts. [www.ldsfilm.com]
Man I would love to see QT’s version of Natural Born Killers.
The notion that Spike Lee has exclusive rights to the black american experience is absurd. The same people who believe in such a thing are the same people who use nonsensical terms like ‘reverse racism’. It’s 2014. Time to take your head out of your self-involved ass and realize a story is a story is a story. All we care about is wether or not it’s worth our time. Anybody with any sense isn’t interested in what color the writers and directors are. Spike Lee used to be a uniquely compelling filmmaker. Now he’s just a washed up racist.
While QT does write some good scripts, the guy is a douche. Apparently he has always been like this, back at his days working at the video rental store. I will give him credit for making people search out movies that he “borrowed” from to do many of his films, as for his hard-on for blaxploitation cinema, but I can see why Spike Lee & Denzel have issues with his script.
Django was a powerful movie, and I for one would find it racist NOT to portray the time period in question as profane and brutal as it really was.
Plus, it worked as a tale of black empowerment/vengeange. I thought it was great watching the black people walk out of the theater with wry grins on their face.
I thought Spike Lee was jealous because he hasn’t produced anything socially relevant or powerful like that in a long time.
Shit. As far as Spike Lee having legitimacy as some sort of voice of black America, he’s the same asshole who tried to publicly humiliate one of my best friends for having natural hair. Fuck that guy.