A ‘Django Unchained’ Actress Was Stopped By LA Police Because She ‘Fit The Description’ Of A Prostitute

Daniele Watts was “handcuffed and detained” by police in Los Angeles after being mistaken for a prostitute. Watts caught attention of police while kissing her husband Brian James Lucas on the sidewalk, leading to their questioning and eventual detention.
Watts and Lucas were asked for their IDs, which Watts refused on grounds that she had done nothing wrong, which led to the incident both described via separate posts on Facebook:
Today I was handcuffed and detained by 2 police officers from the Studio City Police Department after refusing to agree that I had done something wrong by showing affection, fully clothed, in a public place.
When the officer arrived, I was standing on the sidewalk by a tree. I was talking to my father on my cell phone. I knew that I had done nothing wrong, that I wasn’t harming anyone, so I walked away.
A few minutes later, I was still talking to my dad when 2 different police officers accosted me and forced me into handcuffs.
As I was sitting in the back of the police car, I remembered the countless times my father came home frustrated or humiliated by the cops when he had done nothing wrong. I felt his shame, his anger, and my own feelings of frustration for existing in a world where I have allowed myself to believe that “authority figures” could control my BEING… my ability to BE!!!!!!!
Lucas provides a bit more detail of what happened before the handcuffs in his statement, painting a picture that seems to be a common occurrence for many in this country:
From the questions that he asked me as D was already on her phone with her dad, I could tell that whoever called on us (including the officers), saw a tatted RAWKer white boy and a hot bootie shorted black girl and thought we were a HO (prostitute) & a TRICK (client).
This is something that happened to her and her father when she was 16. What an assumption to make!!!
Because of my past experience with the law, I gave him my ID knowing we did nothing wrong and when they asked D for hers, she refused to give it because they had no right to do so.
So they handcuffed her and threw her roughly into the back of the cop car until they could figure out who she was. In the process of handcuffing her, they cut her wrist, which was truly NOT COOL!!!
Both attached photos to their posts and numerous media outlets have covered the story since it occurred this past Thursday. This is the second such incident in LA within the past few months. In light of Watts’ encounter, producer Charles Belk posted about his own incident from the tail end of August on his Facebook page. Indiewire summed it up, but definitely read the entire thing:
In short, the 51-year-old producer stepped out of a pre-Emmys event he was attending, to check the meter where he was parked, on the afternoon of August 22, in Beverly Hills, when he was accosted, handcuffed and detained for 6 hours by Beverly Hills police. Why? Because he looked like a burglary suspect. He “fit the description,” as the long-running saying goes.
There’s no official record of these incidents due to no arrests being made, but it all raises even more questions about law enforcement practices in this nation. One hand warrants to sort of behavior and the public sometimes demands it in the name of safety and in light of other events. But at the same time, police seem to be granted an incredible amount of space within the law and take advantage of it.
Would wearable cameras fix these sort of problems? Will other technology come to offer aid to law enforcement, such as face recognition technology? We could all speculate, but right now these things are happening and talking about it is the best any of us seem to be able to do.
(Via Variety / Indiewire / Daniele Watts / Cheffy BeLive)
Its shitty that this happened but why didn’t she just show her ID? There’s no moral high ground especially with cops.
Because she didn’t have to, that’s why. She has rights and she was exercising them. Shame on her.
Would showing her ID have diffused the situation? Probably.
But when someone accuses you of being a whore for kissing your boyfriend, you’re probably not in the most rational and forgiving mood.
Refusing to show an ID in that situation is perfectly legal. You should be asking why the police officers felt the need to handcuff and detain her for that.
It’s absolutely correct that she didn’t have to. But if it’s between being detained and going about her day? Show your fucking ID, and make those cops feel stupid for harassing someone who was in a movie they probably fucking SAW.
@Pencil-Necked Geek
Again, when you are being called a whore and put in handcuffs, you are very angry and you are very scared. In that situation, it’s almost impossible to think and behave rationally.
Police have been trained on how to best to behave and respond to high-stress situations, while the average taxpayer has not. The onus is on the cops to diffuse the situation and follow the law.
I don’t think any of you are wrong. She didn’t do anything wrong; of course, but all she did is make it worse for her, the cops do not give a shit whether she is wrong or right. They aren’t going to suddenly remember she has constitutional rights.
Still I feel for the poor girl, at least they didn’t shoot her in the back.
Roman,
If you read a few articles online, you’ll notice that they never called her a prostitute to her face.
@stevehandjobs
Oh it would have been a whole other story if they would…
This is the inevitable result of thirty years of martial rhetoric that has trained police officers to view themselves as soldiers rather than peace officers.
It’s only natural that cops would eventually start to treat people not as American citizens with Constitutional rights, but as enemy civilians in a war zone. As sick as it is to say, she got off light by only being cuffed for a little while. It could have been way worse.
In short, this could all be solved by making Bunny Colvin the Attorney General.
[www.youtube.com]
“committing astronomical numbers of crimes”
Most of these are drug-related. If you want lower crime, legalize drugs. It’s not a moral question, it’s a balance sheet question.
Legal drugs either cripples gangs, eliminates them, or forces them to move to a less-profitable and more intensive endeavor.
It can’t be piecemeal, though. You legalize weed and they move on to coke. Legalize coke and they move on to prostitution.
However, if you legalize those highest-volume and most-profitable enterprises (weed, coke, prostitution) and simply make it not a crime to be caught with “reasonable usage amounts” of meth or heroin, then what do these criminals move onto? Cyberterrorism? I’d welcome that. I’d love to see MS-13 pouring all of their resources into educating hardened killers into brute forcing firewalls and passwords.
It’s been proven time and time again that making something that everyone does and has no problem doing illegal does not serve as a disincentive. Do I morally approve of prostitution? Not necessarily. But I don’t think government should be in the businesses of legislating morals – not when it comes to marriage; and not when it comes to what I put in or do with my body so long as I am not harming others.
This bloody Bible Belt dominionism is finally starting to recede from the coasts, but it needs to make its way into the state halls. That’s fucking unlikely seeing as how literally every Congressperson is either Christian, Jewish, or Muslim.
Until religion plays less of a role in our politics, our policy will be damned to guide itself by the idiot light of Puritan Work Ethic.
@TedStevens So, Americans spent the last 30 years committing astronomical amounts of crime? Or have crime rates plummeted because of the police work?
I’m confused. Or rather, you just don’t know what the fuck you are talking about.
@Holy Shit Snacks Has he ever known what he’s talking about?
I can’t wait for the commentators who are going to try and justify the actions of the police.
@TedStevens
She did nothing wrong you mouth breathing PBA survivor.
@TedStevens You just don’t get it do you. I was going to try to have a reasonable debate about it with you. But I can already tell that it just ins’t worth it. You go ahead and keep doing what you do. Watching faux news and voting against your own interests.
How about this: A random person doesn’t need to justify her privacy, rather the police officer has to justify detaining her
stay classy, LAPD
This whole situation is shitty, but that’s a cut on her wrist? Hope she didn’t need a transplant or stitches.
SERIOUSLY!
Was that photo even necessary? Looks like her kitten got a little too rough with her.
NERF cuffs are only a few years away.
would it have happened if the police hadn’t handcuffed her?
would it? whos to say?
could it? yes it happens all the time. someone falls down a scrapes their knee, someone gets a paper cut, or someone gets a sliver. boo hoo.
THOSE POLICE ARE SUCH SCUMBAGS! THEY ARE GOING TO PAY FOR ALL THOSE DOZENS OF STITCHES!!!!
And the three of them are black, what a crazy coincidence right?
I believe her husband is white. But, then, he’s the one who *wasn’t* cuffed. So…
@Pencil-Necked Geek It is rare for the johns to ever get in trouble. So had she been a prostitute he probably would have still been fine.
But if the cops had no reason to arrest him on suspicion of solicitation, why did they need to see her ID?
To be fair, she “fit the description” — “Be on the lookout for women with two arms, two legs, up to two eyes, dressed in some clothing. Oh, and you know, they fit the URBAN demographic, if you know what I mean.”
So who was she in Django? Or did was that just included in the title just to get more clicks?
In which case, well played.
She played Coco, whoever that was.
hahah seriously. its very similar to the “shame suit” that the school made their student wear after she violated the dress code. IF YOU DONT WANT EVERYONE TO KNOW ABOUT IT, KEEP IT OFF SOCIAL MEDIA.
Clearly just wanting attention.
UR SO EDGY BRAH
Not sure what qualifies this woman to be a twat. But then again, having read your posts I am surprised that no one is calling you a dick.
But yeah. She should have just gone home and pretended this shit never happened. Best forgotten I suppose.
you need to watch the very special episode of Fresh Prince where Carlton and Will get arrested for driving while black.
people that are saying that just show your I.D. its no big deal have clearly never been harassed by police for no reason or have never been handcuffed and detained while being black or brown and made to feel like a common criminal when you have done nothing wrong ..
Man, I’ve been pulled over by 2 HPD officers in hawaii when I was on my moped because i fit the description of someone. Did i bitch about racial profiling? Hell no. I showed them my id and answered some questions. Why? So the cops would get the fuck out of my face and go back to doing their job. Sure i could excercise my rights and make a scene, but for what? I wasn’t guilty of anything and once they realized that, I was on my way. I guess some people have nothing better to do. That being said…this must have been a slow day in crime. Nonetheless, the police arent ‘out to get you’. They just want to be sure that IF you are out, up to no good, they find out before they decide to just let you go.
fit the description of a prostitute ..what the fuck does that even mean ???? cause shes black and whit a white dude..ohh well then she must be a prostitute right cops ..and then what there gonna look at her id and be like well you look nothing like a prostitute in this pic and your name is not even close to a prostitutes name ..fuck outta here ..
So, she was wrong for asserting her rights? Aren’t police officers supposed to be knowledgeable about that sort of thing.
just connecting the dots.
go suck some marino cock.
& dont forget… laces out.
or in your case…that lacy thong that you stole from your dead grandmas top drawer.
just keep sniffing them and telling yourself that she loved you.
It’s baffling to me that people ACTUALLY think that someone who is just “exercising their rights” to make a point, changes anything. Get over yourself. Your aren’t the fucking mayor. I do think that the judicial system is long overdue for an overhaul…but there are more and more scumbags in this world every day and that’s why people have fewer rights. You can blame a select few for ruining it for everyone else. People are just getting crazier and crazier. It’s not because they cop is just having a bad day.
Cops are supposed to be better than this. This a factual statement. Any misinterpretation of said factual statement is on you.
“IF YOU DONT WANT EVERYONE TO KNOW ABOUT IT, KEEP IT OFF SOCIAL MEDIA.” @stevehandjobs
I’m pretty sure they do want people to know about it. Like the article says, the answers aren’t all here, but as long as we are having conversations about it some progress is being made.
This is an unfortunate situation, and while I feel for Danielle, can we please take a moment to discuss the fact that her husband described himself as a “tatted RAWKer white boy” and his wife as a “hot bootie shorted black girl”…..
I mean is that shit for real?
so it turns out that several witnesses saw her having sex in the front seat of the car, then to make matters worse, she not only played the race card but also the “do you know who i am” card, she got everything she deserved…apparently there is audio of the whole confrontation
Sources or it didn’t happen.
So, here’s the thing.. per California law, if the police had reasonable suspicion that a crime was taking place then they do in fact have the right to ask for ID (in this case, because they were called by the neighbors for having sex in public, but let’s just pretend it was more general and there had been an uptick in prostitution complaints recently). When she didn’t provide ID, flew into a rage when asked and stormed off, the police were following the law by detaining her until her identity could be determined. They didn’t taze her or shoot her. They didn’t even frisk her, which they were well within the law to do. Instead, they cuffed her (not surprising as she was acting erratically and ran away from questioning once already) and went about the job of trying to unravel the fact of the situation. When they had said facts, they sent her on her merry way.
I realize the police have plenty of problems, but this doesn’t seem to be one of them. By freaking out and immediately blaming the police for being terrible Naziesque clan members every time there is a minor incident, we solidify the us versus them mentality that’s already in place and make it harder to unfuck the problems that we really do need to resolve with the police.
Oh, sources:
hxxp://www.cnn.com/2014/09/14/showbiz/django-unchained-actress-detained/
hxxp://www.avvo.com/legal-answers/in-california–am-i-legally-required-to-carry-id-o-962970.html
hxxps://www.aclunc.org/our-work/know-your-rights/your-rights-and-police
And while I shudder to call TMZ a source, it does include video footagte of the proceedings as well as claiming that their (and I use the term loosely) reporters spoke with some of the witnesses who called the police in the first place.
hxxp://www.tmz.com/2014/09/15/django-actress-daniele-watts-lapd-race-card-fame-audio/