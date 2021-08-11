Denzel Washington is one of the best actors of his generation, but he’s directed a handful of acclaimed films, too, including Antwone Fisher and Fences, which was nominated for four Oscars. His next feature, A Journal For Jordan, has him working with Michael B. Jordan, who calls Washington his “idol.” It would be a passing of the torch moment, except Washington is still killing it (he plays Lord Macbeth in Joel Coen’s much-anticipated The Tragedy of Macbeth alongside Frances McDormand).

As for A Journal For Jordan, the romantic-drama is based on the bestselling memoir of the same name by Pulitzer Prize-winner Dana Canedy about her late partner, Sgt. Charles Monroe King. Jordan, fresh off his cameo in [redacted], plays a soldier who keeps a journal for his infant son. “I’ve done a lot of physical roles, because that’s been my appetite. I’m 34; the last seven years has been (about) physically developing into your sweet spot,” the Creed actor told USA Today about the film. But “I felt safe to be able to go into this, to explore these characters, and to be vulnerable in that type of way.”

Jordan admitted that he doesn’t “watch a lot of romantic movies,” but when he read the script for A Journal for Jordan, “it was just the right time to do it.” Getting the opportunity to work with Denzel Washington didn’t hurt, either.

A Journal for Jordan, which also stars Chanté Adams, opens on December 10.