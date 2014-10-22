A New Pee-Wee Herman Movie Is Imminent, According To Pee-Wee Himself

Big news for fans of classic pop culture and public masturbators: Pee-Wee Herman is coming back and he’s bringing a new movie with him. The classic Pee-Wee’s Playhouse is seeing a full remaster on Blu-Ray from Shout Factory, so Rolling Stone sat down with Paul Reubens for a little promotion and background on Pee-Wee history before the release.

The main draw is the word that a new Pee-Wee Herman movie is on the way, with an announcement coming any moment. From Rolling Stone:

One last question: There were some rumors going around that you were working on another Pee-wee movie. Any updates on that?

There’s going to be a big announcement any minute now. Really?!?

Yes. It’s been months and months of being right on the verge of being announced…I thought something was going to go public yesterday, actually, and that you’d be the first person I’d be talking about this with. But I’m thinking there will be something made public very soon. It’s going to get made shortly after the new year. I wish I could tell you about it right now, because…I mean, it’s amazing. It’s going to be amazing. It think it first got leaked four years ago or so that the movie was going to be made, and ever since then it’s just been stalling and stalling. So I’m really ready for this to happen. But I’m not kidding: It’s very imminent.

Has it happened yet? No? Well, it’s coming any second now. You heard the man. Let’s just wait it out:

Fingers are crossed that Paul Reubens’ dream will actually come to fruition. Since 2009 he has teased on numerous occasions that his beloved character will return in some form or another. In 2011 a limited run stage production, The Pee-Wee Herman Show, ran in Los Angeles and New York and proved to be a rather spectacular success. It was even nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special after an extra performance was recorded for HBO. Oh, and it sold over $3 million in advance tickets too. (Via)

Or let’s not. Selling $3 million isn’t a bad deal though and it has to lend a lot to more Pee-Wee down the road, but 2009? I’m just not ready to sit around and blow my wad over prospects of a new film. I’d much rather do it in a theater, like God intended and the law just doesn’t understand.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Via Cinema Blend/ Rolling Stone)