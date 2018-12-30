Paramount

Not long after John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s horror film A Quiet Place blew the box office competition out of the water, Paramount declared that a sequel was on the way. The studio even carved out a release date for it, despite there not being a story idea or a finished script at the time. Krasinski, who apparently had no intention of returning to A Quiet Place‘s world, later confirmed that he was working on a particular idea for the followup. Now it seems the actor, writer and director is willing to talk about it some more.

In an interview with Deadline, he and Blunt discussed her recent turn as Mary Poppins in Mary Poppins Returns and plenty of other subjects — including the Quiet Place sequel. “The idea for it is pretty simple,” Krasinski explained:

I’m writing now — I don’t have it fleshed out — but the thought that occurred to me, that really excited me about it, was that most sequels are about the return of a hero or a villain. You take this character that people loved once and you bring them back, and you have to create a new world around them. We have the exact opposite setup. We have the world, and you can drop whoever you want into that world and everyone feels connected to it. The reason I decided to go back, in the end, was this world is so rich, and it’s so much fun to explore. There are so many different things to see now. Everyone else in the world is experiencing this, so I’m curious to see what that looks like from another perspective.

Of course, he doesn’t get into precisely what that different “perspective” will be, but he’s not wrong about how different the next film will be. Krasinski’s character dies at the end of the first film, leaving his wife and kids to defend themselves against the sound-hunting creatures. Audiences are left guessing as to whether or not they survive, but either way, it sounds like they won’t be in the Quiet Place sequel at all.

(Via Deadline)