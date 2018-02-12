Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

They’re no Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson, but Emily Blunt and John Krasinski rank high in the Celebrity Couple Power Rankings. The Sicario and The Office stars began dating in 2008 and have appeared in the same movie before (like The Muppets), but never in a starring capacity. That changes in April with the release of A Quiet Place, which Krasinski also directed.

A Quiet Place is about a married couple (Blunt and Krasinski) and their two kids (Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds) who live in silence in the woods. If they make even the slightest peep: monsters. Or something. The tense trailer, which is almost entirely dialogue-free, doesn’t want to give away the noise-hating boogeyman (or boogeymen), nor should it. Save the mystery for the theater.

The horror film is John Krasinski’s third outing as a director, after Brief Interviews with Hideous Men and The Hollars, and a stark departure from what he’s best known for: playing affable Jim Halpert on The Office. But when asked by Ellen DeGeneres whether he would take part in a rumored Office revival, Krasinski replied, “Oh my God, are you kidding? I’d love to get that gang back together.” All those silent Halpert stares will come in handy for A Quiet Place.