Jack White Could Have Been The Star Of Bradley Cooper’s ‘A Star Is Born’

11.13.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Save some glorious atonal moments in 2001’s Wet Hot American Summer, Bradley Cooper hasn’t really been known for his vocal chops prior to this year. So when it was announced that he would be playing a singer in the fourth-ever version of A Star is Born — fifth, if you count the blueprint that is 1932’s What Price Hollywood? — some surely wondered if he could have pulled it off.

One of those people was Bradley Cooper himself, who, when he decided to make it his directorial debut, first considered an “actual musician.” One of those bona fide crooners, reportedly, was Jack White.

The news comes from a long Variety profile of Lady Gaga, which buried this particular lede that was dug up by The A. V. Club. In the piece, the writer-director says he met with a mystery musician before Gaga had come on. Alas, Warner Bros. “wouldn’t make the movie with him.” According to an unidentified source, though, that certain someone was formerly one-half of The White Stripes.

