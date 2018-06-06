Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Just over three years after news broke of Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut, A Star Is Born, and less than two after Lady Gaga signed on to co-star, the first trailer for the third remake of the original 1937 film has finally arrived. Co-starring Andrew Dice Clay, Sam Elliott and comedian Dave Chappelle, who plays a character called “Noodles,” the latest update to William A. Wellman and David O. Selznick’s classic has been hotly anticipated ever since Gaga shared the first official photo back in 2017.

Both the original and the 1954 remake concerned an alcoholic film star helping a young woman achieve her Hollywood dream. Meanwhile, the 1976 remake took the pair and put them in the middle of the rock ‘n’ roll era. Cooper’s version, per the official synopsis and the music featured in the trailer, opts for the country music route:

In this new take on the tragic love story, [Cooper] plays seasoned musician Jackson Maine, who discovers — and falls in love with — struggling artist Ally (Gaga). She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer… until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally’s career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jack fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons.

A Star Is Born will hit theaters October 5th, 2018.