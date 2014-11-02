A Very Unscientific Ranking Of Marvel’s Phase Three Films Based On The Source Material

So it’s been a few months since we took a look at Marvel’s slate of upcoming movies and a lot has changed since then. For one, we now know what Avengers: Age of Ultron looks like and can look forward to months of hype before it clobbers theaters next May. Another thing is the rest of the lineup is set in stone all the way out until 2019. No speculation, no rumors, no made up heartbreaking rumors about Planet Hulk. It’s all there for us to look over and create an informed opinion on what to expect.

I said that phase two was anchored by a lot of risk taking, and those risks really paid off. Phase three has to be anchored by spectacle in my opinion, combining the first two and creating a showcase of what the company has to offer from its past and its present. When Kevin Feige talks about this being the culmination of what they’ve been doing, I believe it and I believe they’re going to go for broke to undercut any sort of audience exhaustion by the May 2019.

Does that mean phase three is the end for Marvel? Hell no. They’ll keep making comic book movies long after they’ve fallen out of favor. We’ll get a version of Captain America 8 that rivals Jason X on the sh*tty movie scale. They have the audience right now and they’re making a quality movies, so there’s no worry. It’ll happen though.

They’re not the best movies and they’re certainly full of holes, but so are comics. So I figured I’d “rank” the new offerings based on what we know and the source material they spawn from. The slate of phase three movies features some of the strongest, most memorable comics influences to this point and it’s really worth a look. Plus it’s a good way for everyone to share and tell others what is worth reading and what isn’t.

And a quick note before we start. If you’re looking for Dr. Strange, you’ll find it in my previous article. Ant-Man is there too, but it’s no longer a part of phase three and what else is there to say about that aside from, “wait and see.”

Thor: Ragnarok

Now this is the movie that seems to be creating a bit of confusion for fans out of the entire announcement. What is going to happen in Thor: Ragnarok? What story are they going to try to tell? Where does this leave Thor for the big Avengers two-parter the following?

When folks saw the name, a lot of them immediately pointed towards Captain America: Civil War and the comics storyline that is at play there. I think that’s a good place to start, but I don’t think it’s connected in the way they’re thinking. In that story, Tony Stark, Hank Pym, and Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four create a cyborg clone of Thor from a lock of his hair. This cyborg becomes murderous, has to be shut down, but then returns in later storylines with the name “Ragnarok.”

That caused a lot of folks to go directly to the obvious connection, which is silly when you think about it. There’s no reason to create a Thor robot in this movie universe and you’re already treading the same territory with Age of Ultron. Instead, via Civil War, people should look back to the event that started that whole train of mega events off for Marvel: Avengers Disassembled.

It provided a crushing defeat of the team, split them, and gave a spark to the slew of big plot changes that affected the comics for years. At the same time, Thor’s tie in story revolved around Ragnarok and led to the end of Asgard at that point. Thor disappeared for months and the whole depressing saga ended six years later with Siege.

Also looming with Ragnarok is the most memorable Thor story of all time: The Surtur Saga. Penned by Walter Simonson during his incredible run on the book from ’83-’87, the saga stands as one of the must read comics of that era. It’s something special for a book that doesn’t feature mutants or Spider-Man. All are worth seeking out and I’d say they’ll have the greatest impact on that third Thor movie if anything. And you can guarantee that Thanos will get involved somehow.

Black Panther

Black Panther is a character I’ve always really enjoyed, but never really got the larger storyline that he deserved. They’ve made him an Avenger, they’ve connected him with the X-Men through his marriage to Storm, and they’ve even tried to make him a street level hero like Daredevil. It just hasn’t ever stuck to the point where there’s a slew of must read Black Panther stories.

So why is this (and every other entry) ranked above Thor? Well my disappointment with the previous Thor movies helps, but I think it mostly stems from the potential that’s there for the character. Black Panther is damn cool and has a damn cool origin. He’s an important character in the greater Marvel Universe and I think that’s where the strength comes from.

There are no single storylines to point or great sagas that went down in history, but the character has a lasting impression. He’s the kind of character that I enjoy, like Moon Knight or Luke Cage. There’s a quality there where a great story can be told by a writer when given these characters to play around with. Unless they want to make a movie about Luke Cage getting his money back from Dr. Doom. I’m all for that one.

If I had to point to anything, I’d say to check out The Black Panther series from Reginald Hudlin and John Romita Jr. back in 2005. Marvel made an animated version of this which is floating around Netflix, so I’d say it is where a lot of the modern influences will come from. I’d also check out his stint with the Marvel Knights, the line of comics that brought Daredevil and The Punisher back from the dead in the late 90s.



Captain Marvel

I have no doubt that they made the right choice here for their first female superhero movie. I’ve been confused by the rumblings to make a female superhero movie for a little while, mostly based on the idea that it will be good just because it features a woman. I think history has shown that isn’t the case. It needs to be good too.

It’s just a personal opinion, but I don’t think a Black Widow movie gives us anything but Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. on the big screen. Captain Marvel on the other hand gives us cosmic adventure, a strong female lead, and tons of comic history to play on. It’s the perfect choice because it doesn’t carry the weight and expectations of Wonder Woman, but it features a hero that is strong enough to be her equal in a comics sense.

It isn’t like a female Captain Marvel is a new concept in the comics. Carol Danvers would be the second female and the seventh Captain Marvel overall. It’s a storied position, even if the original was a little lame.

What you get with a Captain Marvel movie is a bridge between Earth and the rest of the galaxy. Sure we’ve got Thanos and the possible Kree connection right now, but I mean an honest to god connection between someone here and someone partying around with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Peter Quill hasn’t been here since the 80s and Carol Danvers recently joined the team in the comics. I think that’s pretty perfect.

On top of that, the placement of the film between the two Avengers films has me thinking that she’s going to be dealing with the peripheral fallout from that. We don’t know what’s going to happen in those stories, but we do know what just happened in Infinity, the last big Marvel event featuring Thanos. The Avengers are away from Earth fighting in the galaxy, leaving it defenseless. Thanos’ goons stop by, cause trouble, and it’s up to the heroes left behind to defend the fort.

Now that’s probably a stretch, but I think it could play into this more than we think. Infinity is certainly going to play a part at some point, but it might not be fully felt in this movie. Maybe in the Inhumans?

Away from Danvers part in the greater scheme of the Marvel Universe, I think she has a rich comic history like the Black Panther. There aren’t a lot of solo Ms. Marvel stories to pull from, aside from the current highly acclaimed series. But I think she’s such a big part of Marvel history, it is hard to believe it took this long to give her the title of Captain Marvel. The modern stories definitely give her more due and are well worth going to seek out, be it the early 2000s Ms. Marvel series or the current incarnation. I’m just glad we don’t have to worry about Rogue leeching her powers away.