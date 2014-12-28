‘Breaking Bad’ Star Aaron Paul Might Be Playing Han Solo In The First ‘Star Wars’ Spin-Off Movie

We’re not even close to having Star Wars: The Force Awakens in theaters and there’s already talk and speculation about the next movie in the franchise. That would be the first of the rumored spin-off films, namely the one being helmed by Godzilla director Gareth Edwards.
The reports are stemming from unverified rumors being spilled by the site Making Star Wars. According to a friend, one that did hook them up with “legit Star Wars: The Force Awakens set photos and more,” the Edwards spin-off film is going to revolve around the adventures of young Han Solo.
I generally shy away from reporting too much on the specifics of the stand-alone spin-off Star Wars films because we hear so much stuff it can be difficult to know what to take seriously. Since there has never been a Star Wars spin-off film like what we’re about to get, there’s no good or bad track record. For this reason, we’re having to rely pretty much entirely on the sources that have panned out for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. (via)
The post does indicate that there is no direct confirmation that Aaron Paul will be playing a young Han Solo, but he is rumored to be attached. If there was some way for people writing about this to will it into existence, I think they would. I’m content in saying he MIGHT play Han Solo, but it’s far too early to tell at this point.
It’d be just as easy for me to write up a thing saying, “Borat to play Boba Fett’s uncle in Star Wars spin-off.” It might be just as true, although I have an easier time believing Aaron Paul as Han Solo. Chewie will be played by Adam Morrison.
(Via Making Star Wars / The Independent / Consequences Of Sound)
Isn’t he a little short for a smuggler?
Depends on what he’s smuggling. Small guy might not have any trouble slipping away.
Doesn’t it have to be a joke to go over someone’s head and not just a Star Wars quote? My mind went to drug mules. Small guy wouldn’t make a good one. My mind is wrong.
I suppose it depends on how you’re getting across the border. In certain cases being small would be a definite advantage.
Pinkman shot first
I would much rather see KotoR movies centering around Revan
Okay, but that’s never, ever, going to happen, so….
They used to say the same thing about Korra ending with Asami and look at what happened…
As long as this doesn’t stop him from being Eddie Dean, it’s all good.
Badger is writing the script for Star Trek 3!!!
It’s a obvious rumor that anyone with common sense should ignore. The headline might as well have said “Girls star Lena Dunham might be playing Princess Leia in Star Wars spin-off movie”.
Yeah, but this is actually possible. Unless she’s playing old and fat Princess Leia.
Billy Lourde for Princess Leia
Spinoff or Han-origin-pre Ep4 type of thing? By the time it gets to camera Aaron Paul might be older than Harrison Ford when A New Hope happened.. I don’t care enough to look up age extrapolation..
Harrison Ford was 35 in 1977 and Aaron Paul is … 35