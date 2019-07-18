Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

His Ocean’s Eleven co-stars George Clooney and Matt Damon have been to space — now it’s Brad Pitt’s turn. In Ad Astra, Pitt leaves Earth to rescue his father, played by Tommy Lee Jones. (Would Pitt look like Agent K if he used FaceApp?) Director James Gray (The Lost City of Z) previously said that he set out to make “the most realistic depiction of space travel that’s been put in a movie,” but in an interview with Vanity Fair, he walked back his comments.

“I cursed myself with those words,” Gray said. “What I meant was to try and adhere to the possible at all times. We have done that, actually.” Judge for yourself with the new trailer above, if only for the flickering shirtless cowboy holding a beer (?). I’m sure it makes sense in the context of the film. Maybe.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his missing father (Tommy Lee Jones) and unravel a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet. His journey will uncover secrets that challenge the nature of human existence and our place in the cosmos.

Ad Astra, which also stars Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler, John Ortiz, and Donald Sutherland, opens on September 20.