Getty Image

Adam Rippon has segued from simple Olympic figure skating star to one of America’s favorite athletes thanks to his outspoken nature and in-your-face style. Now he’s getting the country’s attention again at the Oscars red carpet by looking like the most fashionable man in Mad Max’s wasteland.

Rippon is wearing a harness across his shoulder-less suit by Moschino. It’s very, very Rippon.