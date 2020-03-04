Adam Sandler Wasn’t Nominated For An Oscar, But He’s Getting An Award For His Music

Adam Sandler was unfairly snubbed for an Oscar for his performance in Uncut Gems (I’d say “career-best performance,” but that honor belongs to the “Somebody Kill Me” scene from The Wedding Singer), but he should be used to not winning: he’s a New York Jets fan. Besides, it’s not like he went home entirely empty-handed during awards season. He was named Best Male Lead at the Independent Spirit Awards, won numerous critics awards, and is up for the, uh, soon-to-be-handed-out Razzie Redeemer Award, alongside fellow Oscar snub Jennifer Lopez. Sandler will also receive an award for his music, courtesy of the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.

Sandler will “be honored with the ASCAP Founders Award at the 37th annual 2020 Pop Music Awards,” according to the Hollywood Reporter, which is presented to “songwriters and composers who have made pioneering contributions to music by inspiring and influencing their fellow music creators.” Previous winners include Paul McCartney, the Notorious B.I.G., Carly Simon, and Stevie Wonder. All great songwriters, sure, but did they ever sing, “Now shave off my pubes / And punch me in the face”? Didn’t think so.

In making the announcement, ASCAP chairman of the board and president Paul Williams called Sandler “a giant of comedy” who has crafted hilarious moments onscreen, many of which feature music and song. “From “Opera Man” to “The Chanukah Song” to “Grow Old With You,” Adam’s genius ability to seamlessly blend comedy and music helps us all appreciate the wonders and absurdities of life and love. ASCAP is honored to recognize Adam Sandler for his singular contributions to the comedy music canon.”

Sandler has released numerous comedy albums throughout his career, including 1993’s They’re All Gonna Laugh at You! and 1996’s What the Hell Happened to Me?, both of which went double platinum, and routinely sings in his movies (even the non-comedy songs, like “Genius Girl,” are a delight). I, a Jew, would also be remiss if I didn’t mention “The Hanukkah Song,” which hit #80 on the Hot 100 and, more importantly, made the Festival of Lights seem cool to my elementary school classmates. Thanks, Adam!

