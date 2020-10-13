Adam Sandler’s latest Netflix original Hubie Halloween contained a noticeable amount of callbacks to the actor’s deep bench of comedy classics. Heck, the movie opens with surprise cameo from Ben Stiller, who hasn’t appeared in a film since 2017, yet reprised his role of medical orderly Hal L. from Happy Gilmore. With shared cinematic universes being the new normal now, Yahoo! Entertainment couldn’t help but wonder if Hubie Halloween is the start of the “Sandlerverse,” so they asked the Sandman himself what prompted the callbacks, and whether this means he’s open to a massive, onscreen team-up of his most iconic roles:

“It just happens that we run out of stuff to talk about so just bring that s**t back from 1961,” Sandler says. If Hal L. and the O’Doyle family also exist in Hubie Halloween, that means so could Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Bobby Boucher and the rest of Sandler’s gamut of goofballs. Could they someday all come together, Avengers-style? “I’d like that, I just gotta get mentally prepared for that,” Sandler cracks dryly. “So that’ll probably happen in another 35 years. We’re gonna get to that.”

Sandler might joke, but the conditions are prime for a Sandlerverse to launch on Netflix. The streaming service loves his Netflix originals, which have racked up over two billion hours of viewing time since 2015 prompting Netflix to re-up their deal with Sandler. On top of that, the social media reactions to Hubie Halloween were plentiful. Maybe it’s the quarantine, or just the sheer raw power of nostalgia, but folks were going nuts for the Easter eggs from Sandler’s classic comedies.

Five minutes into @AdamSandler ‘s Hubie Halloween and there have already been Waterboy, Billie Madison, and Happy Gilmore references. I am here for it. O’Doyle rules! 🤘🏽 — Nicci (@nixxi583) October 7, 2020

HUBIE HALLOWEEN bringing back minor hilarious characters from Happy Gilmore and Billy Madison is the kind of lunacy I needed today. — Dan Kinsley (@TheWickerDan) October 7, 2020

This probably gets my critic card revoked but HUBIE HALLOWEEN was funny, touching, and an amazingly meta callback to HAPPY GILMORE and BILLY MADISON. Hard recommend! — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) October 8, 2020

