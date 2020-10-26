Some bozos think Hubie Halloween is the “so bad on purpose” movie that Adam Sandler threatened to make if he wasn’t nominated for an Oscar for Uncut Gems (he wasn’t), but those people are wrong. Hubie Halloween is much-needed dumb fun with one joke that I still think about daily. In a follow-up interview about his comments, Sandler explained, “I said, ‘If I don’t get a blah blah blah, I’m gonna make the worst movie,’ a payback, whatever, right? Just said it as a joke. But what would the worst movie entail? I have no idea, I’m game to be in it.” It probably won’t be either one of his next two Netflix movies.

There’s the previously-announced Hustle, where he plays a basketball scout “who discovers a player abroad with a rocky past,” and now, The Spaceman of Bohemia, both of which are coming to Netflix. Directed by Chernobyl helmer Johan Renck and based on the science-fiction novel by Jaroslav Kalfař, Spaceman “follows an astronaut (Sandler) sent to the edge of the galaxy to collect mysterious ancient dust,” according to Deadline. “He soon finds his earthly life falling to pieces and he turns to the only voice who can help him try to put it back together. It just so happens to belong to a creature from the beginning of time lurking in the shadows of his ship.”

If the voice doesn’t sound like this…

… I’m demanding a refund from Netflix. I will accept space dust as payment.

