Adam Sandler Had One Personal Request For The ‘Uncut Gems’ Script

It’s never fun when one of the year’s most anticipated movies doesn’t come out until December 25, but trust us, Uncut Gems is worth the wait. It was an even longer wait for directors Josh and Benny Safdie, though, who told us that they first spoke to Adam Sandler in 2010, but “it just wasn’t right at the time.” But after seeing Good Time, an anxiety attack of a movie that the Safdies made with Robert Pattinson, Sandler agreed to sign on — and now he’s getting Oscar buzz. Throughout the years-long process to get Uncut Gems made, Sandler “loved the script,” but he did request one change.

“My character’s name was originally supposed to be Sadie,” actress Julia Fox, who plays Sandler’s co-worker and girlfriend told ET Online. “But that’s [Sandler’s] daughter’s name, so he actually had it switched for that to make it easier on the girls.” Sandler later confirmed her story. “That’s my daughter’s name!” he said. “And I [told them], ‘You can’t have my daughter’s name in this movie.'” Good thing his other daughter’s name isn’t Kevin Garnett Sandler, or else the Safdies would have been in big trouble:

Although his daughter might not have even known, considering the fact that the actor really doesn’t want his kids watching this particular film any time soon. “My wife can handle it all. My wife encouraged me to do the movie,” Sandler said. “[As for] my kids, I said I don’t want them to see this until maybe 60 or 70.”

His daughters are 13 and 11 years old, respectively, so if they’re anything like me when I was that age, they think Billy Madison is the best movie ever. I still stand by this.

