TikTok Star Addison Rae’s Multi-Picture Netflix Deal Has Sparked A Lot Of ‘Hate Watching’ Backlash

He’s All That turned TikTok star Addison Rae into a movie star. Variety reports that Rae, who has over 80 million followers on the social media platform (that’s the third most after Charli D’Amelio and Khabane Lame), has signed a multi-picture deal following the success of Netflix’s gender-flipped version of 1990s romantic comedy She’s All That:

Netflix estimates that more than 55 million households will watch He’s All That within its first month of release. The film has reached #1 on the streamer in 78 countries, including Brazil, France, and Saudi Arabia, according to Netflix.

Netflix’s director of family film, Naketha Mattocks, praised Rae for her “charm and promise” and said that “we’re thrilled to be part of this next phase of her burgeoning career as an actress.” Not everyone shares her PR-speak enthusiasm, though.

This is the top reply to Discussing Film’s tweet about Rae’s long-term deal with Netflix:

I’ll admit that I have not seen He’s All That, but I have seen a clip from the movie where Rae covers Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” and, well, I can understand where the backlash is coming from. She’s also faced criticism for excitedly introducing herself to former-president Donald Trump at a UFC fight in July. “I’m Addison. Nice to meet you. I have to say hi, hello. So nice to meet you,” she said in the video. Whether it’s her interaction with Trump, or accusations of cultural appropriation, or her performance in He’s All That (which has been called the “monotonous, most uninteresting thing i have EVER sat through” by a Twitter user), or all three, Rae’s Netflix deal is being widely criticized. This is where hate watching gets us.

