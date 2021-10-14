While Disney is known for being a bit secretive when it comes to how their magic gets made, an upcoming documentary is here to shed some light on the company’s history as well as a whole lot of iconic artifacts that are sure to make fans swoon. For the first time ever, Disney is opening their archives up to the public in a full-length documentary titled Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives. While the film has previously been viewed by members of D23 — the official Disney fan club — this marks the first time the company has viewing access to the general public, well, if you have Disney+, that is. The documentary is set to premiere exclusively on the streaming service on November 19.

According to Collider, Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives will take fans on a journey through “the company’s vast history, examined through the lens of the objects and ephemera stored in the Walt Disney Archives.” Among the items showcased in the documentary are Mary Poppins’ carousel horse, the Haunted Mansion’s hitchhiking ghosts, and the piano used by Richard and Robert Sherman when they wrote “some of Disney’s most iconic songs, such as “Feed the Birds,” Walt Disney’s favorite tune.” In addition, the film will also feature never-before-seen interviews with some of Disney’s best and brightest, including executive chairman Bob Iger, Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, Pixar’s Pete Docter, Star Wars star Mark Hamill, and more.

The film comes shortly after The Walt Disney Archives celebrated its 50th anniversary. Founded by Disney veteran Dave Smith in June of 1970, the archives were created to “collect, preserve and make available for research the historical materials relating to Walt and the company he founded.” Over the past 50 years, the archive has collected millions of items pertaining to Disney’s history, and have contributed to several museums and exhibits across the country, such as the Heroes and Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume exhibit which is currently on display at Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture.

Directed by John Gleim and hosted by Don Hahn, the producer of iconic Disney films such as The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast, Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives “will explore beloved parts of Disney’s history as displayed in the archives, speaking with team members to uncover iconic pieces remembered fondly by fans the world over.” While you’ll have to wait until November 19 to watch the film over on Disney+, you can view the trailer now.