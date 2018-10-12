Disney’s Live-Action Remake Of ‘Aladdin’ Gets A Sweeping First Teaser

Disney decided to release the teaser for their Aladdin remake at 10pm during the Eagles-Giants football game on FOX. We’re not sure about those demographics, but Disney is one of the three richest corporations on the planet, so what do we know? The movie, which opens May 24 of next year, is the company’s latest live-action redo of one of their animated classics, this one bringing back their 1992 blockbuster, which featured the late Robin Williams motor-mouthing his way through the role of a blue genie who helps a street thief win the heart of a princess.

There was perhaps more anticipation than with most Disney reboots, though. Everyone had a basic idea of what their Beauty and the Beast redo from last year would look like. What about that thankfully non-white cast? How are they handling their Will Smith-voiced genie? How will they handle Iago, the talking parrot, originally voiced by Gilbert Gottfried?

