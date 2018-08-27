Alec Baldwin Will Play Batman’s Dad In The Joaquin Phoenix Joker Movie

#Marc Maron #Robert De Niro #Joaquin Phoenix
08.27.18 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Comic book movie fans and naysayers alike are still arguing over Ethan Hawke saying they’re not so hot, but the genre still trucks along all the same. To wit: According to The Hollywood Reporter, the forthcoming big Joker stand-alone movie — the one starring Joaquin Phoenix that promises to be more of a darkly comic character study than a typical superhero film — just cast Alec Baldwin as Batman’s dad.

The actor will be playing Thomas Wayne, father of Bruce Wayne. To get a taste at how un-traditional this Joker spin-off will be, Father Batman won’t be the noble do-gooder unfairly taken down in his prime as in most iterations of the Caped Crusader story. He’ll be a cheesy, tanned, ’80s style businessman. That’s right: He’ll be closer to You Know Who, the very man Baldwin regularly plays on Saturday Night Live. So maybe it won’t be much of a stretch.

Baldwin will be joining a wild cast that already includes Robert De Niro, Marc Maron and Zazie Beetz, who stole parts of Deadpool 2. The film — currently titled simply Joker — will be directed and co-written by Todd Phillips, of all three Hangover films as well as Old School, War Dogs and, back in the day, the reliably shocking Hated: GG Allin and the Murder Junkies. In fact, that Phillips once made a documentary about the explosive, self-destructive punk rocker makes him the perfect director for a renegade comic book movie about the Joker.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Marc Maron#Robert De Niro#Joaquin Phoenix
TAGSALEC BALDWINjoaquin phoenixjokerMARC MARONROBERT DE NIRO

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 9 hours ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 10 hours ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP