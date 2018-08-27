Alec Baldwin Will Play Batman’s Dad In The Joaquin Phoenix Joker Movie

Comic book movie fans and naysayers alike are still arguing over Ethan Hawke saying they’re not so hot, but the genre still trucks along all the same. To wit: According to The Hollywood Reporter, the forthcoming big Joker stand-alone movie — the one starring Joaquin Phoenix that promises to be more of a darkly comic character study than a typical superhero film — just cast Alec Baldwin as Batman’s dad.
The actor will be playing Thomas Wayne, father of Bruce Wayne. To get a taste at how un-traditional this Joker spin-off will be, Father Batman won’t be the noble do-gooder unfairly taken down in his prime as in most iterations of the Caped Crusader story. He’ll be a cheesy, tanned, ’80s style businessman. That’s right: He’ll be closer to You Know Who, the very man Baldwin regularly plays on Saturday Night Live. So maybe it won’t be much of a stretch.
Baldwin will be joining a wild cast that already includes Robert De Niro, Marc Maron and Zazie Beetz, who stole parts of Deadpool 2. The film — currently titled simply Joker — will be directed and co-written by Todd Phillips, of all three Hangover films as well as Old School, War Dogs and, back in the day, the reliably shocking Hated: GG Allin and the Murder Junkies. In fact, that Phillips once made a documentary about the explosive, self-destructive punk rocker makes him the perfect director for a renegade comic book movie about the Joker.
What is this movie trying to be? I am very confused.
I have no idea either, but I’m in. This will either be awesome or a spectacular train wreck.