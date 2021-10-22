Alec Baldwin feels “shock and sadness” over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed on Thursday in an incident involving a prop gun being loaded with a live bullet.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna,” he tweeted.

The tragedy, which also put director Joel Souza in the hospital (he has since been discharged), took place on the set of the Western movie Rust at Bonanza Creek Ranch, outside of Sante Fe, New Mexico. “The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones,” Rust Movie Productions LLC wrote in a statement. “We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event.”

