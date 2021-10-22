Alec Baldwin has reportedly been involved in a deadly accident while filming his newest movie. According to reports on Thursday, Baldwin fired a prop weapon in an incident that resulted in the death of a cinematographer while on the set of the film, Rust.

According to Variety, Baldwin was handling a weapon on set in New Mexico when the gun was fired, killing killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza in what has initially been deemed an accident.

The incident occurred on the set of “Rust,” an independent feature that was filming at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, a popular production location south of Santa Fe. Hutchins, 42, was transported by helicopter to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where she died. Souza, 48, was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, where he was receiving emergency care.

#NEW We’ve just received an update from @santafesheriff that actor Alec Baldwin fired the prop gun that injured director Joel Souza and killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins. Investigation is ongoing @krqe pic.twitter.com/d3XJwrjaVH — Jami Seymore (@JamiSeymore) October 22, 2021

As Deadline reported on Thursday, no one was arrested after the tragic incident, though the local sheriff’s department is reportedly interviewing witnesses. The report deemed it an “open and active” investigation, as of Thursday night. But the incident reportedly resulted from using ammunition inside what was supposed to be a prop gun.

Deadline earlier reported that Criminal Investigators were called to the scene with sources informing us that a principal castmember cocked a gun, hitting a man, 42 and woman, 42, on set. The castmember we’re told was unaware about the type of ammunition in the gun. A rep from the production said that “Production has been halted for the time being” on Rust and that “the safety of our cast and crew remains our top priority.” Traditionally the prop master or armorer is responsible for fire arms and fire arms safety on a set such as Rust.

The reports were later confirmed by the local sheriff’s department, who also confirmed their investigation continues.

Santa Fe County New Mexico Sheriff confirms tonight actor Alec Baldwin shot two people today on a movie set with a prop firearm that would normally be loaded with blanks. A 42 yr old woman, the director of photography – is dead. The film’s director is hospitalized #alecbaldwin pic.twitter.com/JbwNw9nZJP — Todd McDermott (@wpbf_todd) October 22, 2021

[via Deadline]