Alex Kurtzman Gives Us Hope For An R-Rated ‘Venom’

As terrible as The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was, at least Sony’s making a serious effort to do something different with Spidey. First off, we’ve got a villain team movie coming, and there’s a female-led movie on the docket as well. And then, we’ve got Venom… which is starting to sound promising.
When asked what he was thinking about for Venom, the movie he’s supposed to write and direct, Alex Kurtzman had this to say to MTV News:
“The idea,” Kurtzman explained, “is that you can do things with Venom that you can’t do with Spider-Man. Venom is the representation of every line that will get crossed…He’s a much darker character.”
OK, so perhaps it’s a pipe dream, but we’d love to see an R-rated Venom movie. Honestly, Venom is a tricky character because, well, he’s mostly just an evil, whiny Spidey. Don’t pretend you didn’t want to slap Eddie Brock around for whining about how all his problems were Spider-Man’s fault. It’s sad when a supervillain is codependent.
Of course, he does also have to be the hero of this particular story, which presents something of its own challenges, not least that Spidey likely will barely be in the story, so either Venom is a straight-up villain or we’re going to see Carnage in this movie as well.
Or they could turn it into a horror movie. Either way, it all seems open: Kurtzman is writing the script and the movie is currently targeted for 2017. Just make it good, Sony. That’s really all we ask.
Well considering that the movie has been officially titled “Venom Carnage” there is a very good chance that Carnage will be in the flick.
Yeah, I’m skeptical. That came from Deadline, which gets things wrong a lot. I agree it’s likely, since who else is he going to fight, but until Sony makes an announcement, I’m holding off.
“Don’t pretend you didn’t want to slap Eddie Brock around for whining about how all his problems were Spider-Man’s fault. ”
Isnt that because the Venom Symbiote is supposed to act like a clingy/crazy ex girlfriend?
It is, but also Brock was a whiny “Never My Fault” ass before the symbiote found him. It’s what attracted the symbiote in the first place. It’s like that terrible “nice guy” you know pairing up with the woman who always has to tell you how wrong you are about everything, except they’re both homicidal maniacs.
“It’s sad when a supervillain is codependent.”
Don’t let the Batfans hear that.
See, the Joker is the fun kind of codependent, who blows things up to get his lover’s attention. Eddie Brock is like that ex who stalks you on Twitter.
I actually would hope that they might just skip Brock and use a version of the Flash Venom. That could be a really interesting dynamic.
This. Eddie Brock makes a TERRIBLE hero, just terrible.
Having seen the Ultimate Spider-Man cartoon take that exact route, that’s sort of a poisoned well, unfortunately. I do like Flash Venom a lot more than Brock.
I’d love to see Sony REALLY take a chance and make it a straight up horror flick. Use a few standalone movies to build up the Sinister Six. Don’t just introduce them in Spider-Man movies, have a hard R Venom monster flick, where a group of teens are getting stalked by the Symbiote, before they ring a giant bell or something, and the last shot shows the symbiote slithering away, still alive.
Then do maybe a Mysterio led thriller. That’s a tougher sell, but maybe a more evil version of Darkman.
THEN start bringing them together. I really think that’d be a cool, interesting approach.
I would love to see that. But I’ll settle for a supervillain heist flick.
Sony is pretty well screwed. They have one hero whose returns are diminishing and a whole bunch of villains they don’t really know what to do with. I can’t imagine they would risk making an R-rated Venom movie. It would cost at least $150 million to make (and close to $200 mil to be made well) and there practically no way a movie like that would make the three times its budget back in order to break even.
How does any of that equal “R-rated venom movie”?
My thoughts exactly. I’m not one of the Dan Seitz bashers around here, but how do you get from ‘Venom is a darker character than a Spider-Man’ to ‘R-rated movie’?
I also don’t get how Seitz not only thinks Man of Steel WASN’T the Ishtar of this decade, he actually LIKES it!
I am not a Seitz basher.
Really the only time I think of the words “Alex Kurtzman” and “hope” together is when it’s along the lines of “I hope Alex Kurtzman trips and falls into an industrial meat grinder.”
Anybody remember the Rutger Hauer movie ‘Split Second’? They could use the monster featured in that movie as a reference for practical purposes. It’s basically a Venom that rips out and eats human hearts.
I don’t see anything saying this would be R-Rated. Either way though, if it’s anything like Punisher War Zone or Dredd 3D R-Rated, I’m in.
Punisher: War Zone sucked so many balls, it made Jenna Jameson jealous. If they can make it like the original Punisher with Thomas Jane (fuck anybody who says it sucked) then I’m all in. Oh, and Dredd 3D kicked ass.
“Kurtzman is writing the script and the movie is currently targeted for 2017. Just make it good, Sony. That’s really all we ask.”
Actually, as long as we’re going all Nicholas Flamel on Sony, I’ve got a few impossible requests.
It will more than likely be Flash Thompson Venom like they have said before which would make sense if they want him to be a hero.
I may completely be off on the symbiote abilities, but how does it make sense for them to have a Venom movie without Spiderman not having the symbiote before Eddie Brock or Flash Thompson? Doesn’t the symbiote having Spiderman like powers stem from it picking them up from Spiderman first? and it definitely needs to be on Flash instead of Brock. He’s horrible, even as an anti-hero.