Alex Kurtzman Gives Us Hope For An R-Rated ‘Venom’

#Spider-Man #Marvel
Senior Contributor
09.11.14 21 Comments

As terrible as The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was, at least Sony’s making a serious effort to do something different with Spidey. First off, we’ve got a villain team movie coming, and there’s a female-led movie on the docket as well. And then, we’ve got Venom… which is starting to sound promising.

When asked what he was thinking about for Venom, the movie he’s supposed to write and direct, Alex Kurtzman had this to say to MTV News:

“The idea,” Kurtzman explained, “is that you can do things with Venom that you can’t do with Spider-Man. Venom is the representation of every line that will get crossed…He’s a much darker character.”

OK, so perhaps it’s a pipe dream, but we’d love to see an R-rated Venom movie. Honestly, Venom is a tricky character because, well, he’s mostly just an evil, whiny Spidey. Don’t pretend you didn’t want to slap Eddie Brock around for whining about how all his problems were Spider-Man’s fault. It’s sad when a supervillain is codependent.

Of course, he does also have to be the hero of this particular story, which presents something of its own challenges, not least that Spidey likely will barely be in the story, so either Venom is a straight-up villain or we’re going to see Carnage in this movie as well.

Or they could turn it into a horror movie. Either way, it all seems open: Kurtzman is writing the script and the movie is currently targeted for 2017. Just make it good, Sony. That’s really all we ask.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Spider-Man#Marvel
TAGSALEX KURTZMANMarvelMoviesplease let it be r-ratedSONYSPIDER-MANvenom

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP