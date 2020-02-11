Alison Brie has been here before. With GLOW heading into its final season and BoJack Horseman freshly wrapped and released, there’s open space in front of her not unlike what she experienced a few years ago when Mad Men and Community wrapped. In response to that moment, Brie turned to GLOW, expanding the idea of the kind of work she could do with a layered character that found camaraderie and confidence in the wrestling ring and complications outside of it.

With the just-released Netflix film, Horse Girl, Brie is again getting the chance to push those limits, switching between heartbreaking and upsetting as a woman with a fading sense of what’s real and what’s not. The difference is this time, Brie is creating her own shot. Born from a burning desire to play with different genres and lightly borrow from her personal connection to mental illness through her grandmother, Brie co-wrote (with director Jeff Baena) and produced this mind-bending project, opening up more opportunities for herself in a future that suddenly seems to be as much about a growing profile behind the camera as it is about finding good roles in front of it. Uproxx spoke with Brie recently about the film, the road ahead, playing with expectations and assumptions, and endings.

How important was it to you that your first time writing something be something that was fueled by a personal connection to some of the subject matter, specifically your grandmother’s history of mental illness?

It’s probably the main thing that pushed me into writing something at all — having such a personal connection to the story and the material. I’m not sure if I would have had the courage to just write some random idea. The real base of the idea, just thinking about my grandmother’s mental illness, is something that I have been thinking about my whole life, and I’ve wanted to do something artistically [about it] for at least 15 years. I just never quite landed on it.

Am I going to write a short story about it? How is the art going to express itself, and why am I so focused on it, and what about it is meaningful to me? So as I got close to having the courage to put the idea out there to someone else, I think I was really honing in on what’s so personal about it to me, not the fact that my grandmother was a paranoid schizophrenic, but how did that relate to me, how does my personal fear manifest in my life? And, on the flip side, what kind of projects would I like to be in as an actor? If I’m going to write something for myself to do, can I step into a genre that I haven’t explored before and can I push myself as an actor in ways that I haven’t had the opportunity to before?

On the other side of it now, does it feel cathartic?

It feels incredibly cathartic. The whole process of making it, I think I was able to just kind of get it out of me and put it out there, and I’m so proud of the thing that we made. It’s a departure, obviously, from literal facts about my family. In that way, it’s been a really nice relief, and also an interesting bonding experience for me with my mother, in terms of interviewing her about her path. Even though we used most of that for character backstory and things like that. But it felt really nice, especially as a first project, the first film I’ve written and produced.

You’ve said that this isn’t specifically a mental illness story and there are a lot of other things going on here. But there’s been a lot of good work in that space over the last few years, though. So going into something where you’re going to touch on those elements, what’s the goal?

I think our goal is for people to have different interpretations of the film, and for people to really go on the experience with this character. We’re sort of attempting to humanize mental illness, and take people on Sarah’s journey in an empathetic way, rather than a judgemental way. The film is specifically designed for the audience to be in Sarah’s shoes, not knowing what’s real and what’s not real, the same way that she has trouble discerning dreams from reality. I just want people to have a real visceral experience while watching it, if they have questions when the movie’s over, then we’ve done our job.

What was the basis for making Sarah a “horse girl” and taking that from her?

The “horse girl” element began on a much lighter note. Jeff and I came up with this idea on two separate hiking excursions in Los Angeles. And the first time we were hiking, Jeff actually was saying to me that I seem like a horse girl. And I said I get that a lot, but I’m actually not one. It’s a very common misconception. He was saying we should make a film where I portrayed that archetype, and we kind of were tossing that idea around a bit. And then the following week, I came to him with my idea for a sort of sci-fi thriller about a woman with a familial history of mental illnesses, much like my own, and these things would start happening to her, and she would not have the tools to cope with them. As I told him the idea, he sort of suggested that this would go well with his horse idea, and once we realized that they were kind of one and the same, it cracked everything open. I think it helped a lot with the story, and backstory, of someone that used to be a person of means and her youth riding horses was really the best time of her life, her happiest time, her safest time. And now she really doesn’t have that anymore. She still has a strong connection to her horse, but she’s unwanted in that space. It helped us portray this idea of isolation. To me, in high school and middle school, horse girls felt mysterious. They had this other thing going on, they sort of existed outside of the social scene. With this character, we’re sort of exploring what would happen if she sort of lost that connection to her horse girl world but she had never forged any real friendships or relationships. Where does that leave her now in her mid-thirties?

The film’s visual ID really stands out. It’s very specific.

Our D.P. Sean McElwee shot the film. Most of our discussions about the look of the film were sort of focused on if we wanted to differentiate between dreams and reality. And the answer was no. We wanted everything to look and feel as real as possible because that’s what’s so misleading to Sarah herself as she’s experiencing this. And we wanted to put the audience in Sarah’s shoes. That was very important. Not to give them like major clues, “oh, you’re in a dream now,” or things like that. I think even from the very beginning of the movie wanting to use lighter pastels, obviously the color scheme… peach plays a big role in the film, which is a color that represents calming, and safety, and things like that. I think we wanted to kind of lull the audience from the start into a mindset of safety and comfortability. Even just seeing me and Molly Shannon doing a quaint scene in a crafts store feels like an indie that you might feel really comfortable with. Like, “Oh, I know what this movie is.” It’s sort of the same place that the character is starting from — a place of safety, and knowing her surroundings, and feeling comfortable, and as confident as she can before we’re going to kind of turn it all upside down.