Lacey Chabert was the original voice of Meg Griffin on Family Guy before she “left the show of my own accord” and was replaced by Mila Kunis, a decision that cost her untold millions. But she’s not only the Mean Girls star to make an expensive career choice: Amanda Seyfried turned down the role of Gamora, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, because she didn’t want to be green.

During a recent interview with MTV, the First Reformed star confessed that she “turned down one [superhero role] once and they haven’t called back since,” they being Marvel. How do we know? Because: “I don’t regret it because I didn’t want to be green for six months out of every year,” Seyfried continued. “They tell beautiful stories through superheroes, and my daughter’s now really obsessed with superheroes now, and part of me wishes I’d done it, but the other part of me is like ‘I had a life to live’ and I don’t think I would’ve been happy.”

Seyfried never mentions “Marvel” or “Gamora” by name, but it’s not like there are a ton of green female superheroes. Most of the green guys — The Hulk, Green Lantern, Green Hornet, Swamp Thing, etc. — are, well, guys. Maybe we’ll get She-Hulk during Phase 4. Anyway, things worked out for everyone: Seyfried has no regrets (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again was a huge hit; and Twin Peaks: The Return, a critical favorite) and Zoe Saldana, who got the role of Gamora, is in both of the highest-grossing movies ever. And they both have popular Halloween costumes: Gamora for Saldana and mouse for Seyfried.

