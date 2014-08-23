‘Amazing Spider-Man’ Director Marc Webb Confirmed Quite A Few Spoilers For ‘Sinister Six’

Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb is sharing a fair share of spoilers for the upcoming Sinister Six film via a bonus disc for The Amazing Spider-Man 2. A fan video on YouTube made the rounds over at Cinema Blend and Slashfilm, taking the details from the special bonus disc and condensing them down in a few spoiler-filled minutes. From SlashFilm:

There are some big points here.

Marc Webb explicitly talks about the cryogenically frozen head of Norman Osborn, “so we can bring him back for the sequel.”

Webb talks about the man seen in shadows at the end of The Amazing Spider-Man, explaining that he was originally conceived as Electro, but was reworked to be The Gentleman. That’s the guy introduced in a Spider-Man novel who is a wealthy benefactor who brings together the Sinister Six.

Webb discusses having Blur Studios design and animate the masks and hardware seen in the end credits of The Amazing Spider-Man 2. But ”we’re not exactly sure if all those people are going to be in the Sinister Six, or even in the next movie.“

The mask seen in the header above is indeed Mysterio, rather than Chameleon, and the cat-looking symbol is actually a spear, likely meant to represent Kraven the Hunter.

But, as noted above, just because those characters are represented in the credits doesn’t mean they’ll be in the movie. Which is… kind of pointless.