‘Amazing Spider-Man’ Director Marc Webb Confirmed Quite A Few Spoilers For ‘Sinister Six’

Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb is sharing a fair share of spoilers for the upcoming Sinister Six film via a bonus disc for The Amazing Spider-Man 2. A fan video on YouTube made the rounds over at Cinema Blend and Slashfilm, taking the details from the special bonus disc and condensing them down in a few spoiler-filled minutes. From SlashFilm:
There are some big points here.
Marc Webb explicitly talks about the cryogenically frozen head of Norman Osborn, “so we can bring him back for the sequel.”
Webb talks about the man seen in shadows at the end of The Amazing Spider-Man, explaining that he was originally conceived as Electro, but was reworked to be The Gentleman. That’s the guy introduced in a Spider-Man novel who is a wealthy benefactor who brings together the Sinister Six.
Webb discusses having Blur Studios design and animate the masks and hardware seen in the end credits of The Amazing Spider-Man 2. But ”we’re not exactly sure if all those people are going to be in the Sinister Six, or even in the next movie.“
The mask seen in the header above is indeed Mysterio, rather than Chameleon, and the cat-looking symbol is actually a spear, likely meant to represent Kraven the Hunter.
But, as noted above, just because those characters are represented in the credits doesn’t mean they’ll be in the movie. Which is… kind of pointless.
So it would seem that those Shazam-teasers from back in May were spot on. The only real telling thing to me is how they featured characters in the credits that might not even appear in this future movie. If the plan involves just throwing villains at the wall and hoping they’ll stick, I guess they’re spot on.
The Venom and possible Black Cat spin-off films make a bit of sense to me because they’re capitalizing on popularity and demand. I’m just not sure where Sinister Six falls into the spectrum of marketable Spider-Man spin-offs, especially given the poor reception of the last film.
I like the super-villain team, they’re a fun idea, but where is the point in this movie? Is this the moment where an entire movie is used to set-up to the next big Spider-Man film? Seems a little silly and cheap from a consumer standpoint, even if it’ll still make a ton of cash.
That’s probably why in part 1 he ends up in the cell and disappears with the lightning. Sony deciding who characters are after having them be someone else in the released movies
Dear Sony:
I understand the desire to make a boatload of money off of the Spider-man franchise. I love money too, albeit in smaller amounts.
But it would be better for everyone involved if you would kindly hand Marvel back the rights to their character, so we can get a Spider-man franchise of the same high quality enjoyed by Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, and the Guardians of the Galaxy.
Sure, you’d lose out on some serious dough, but the joy and excitement experienced by moviegoers would be immense. Just imagine seeing Peter Parker side by side with the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Can you picture everyone’s friendly neighborhood webhead trading quips with Robert Downey Jr.? Wouldn’t that be awesome? Yes, yes it would.
Love, BIG FAN THE BEN
P.S. This applies to Fox and the X-Men, too.
I know Sony has to make Spider-Man movies every so often or they lose the rights, but does that extend to the use of characters? Because honestly trying to retain the rights to dozens of characters (while ironically completely ruining them and destroying their value) seems to be the only conceivable justification for this ongoing train-wreck.