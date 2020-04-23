Much of America has been locked under quarantine for well over a month now, and what have we been doing while trying to slow down the coronavirus pandemic? Mostly streaming. Wednesday Nielsen revealed that watching content over Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Criterion Channel, et al. has gone up nearly 100% since this time last year, and now we have an idea of what exactly people are watching.

As per Deadline, Amazon released select numbers and trends they’ve acquired through their Fire TV platform, which connects to all major streamers, including Amazon Prime. And what did they claim people were searching for most in March? Family fare. Kids aren’t allowed to leave the house, so parents have been firing up the likes of Frozen II, Trolls, Paw Patrol, Onward, and Harry Potter movies to keep everyone quiet.

People aren’t only watching movies the whole family can enjoy (or at least tolerate). People are also searching for such grown-up fare as Netflix’s Ozark, Starz’s Outlander, Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere, and IMDb TV’s Schitt’s Creek. And Contagion — people are still watching Steven Soderbergh’s Contagion, a star-studded drama about a pandemic in which [SPOILER] the government successfully clamps down on a rampaging virus before everyone dies. Oh, and a ton of people searched for a little show called Tiger King.

