With the notable exception of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings defying box office exceptions, things have not been great for the movie theater industry since the coronavirus pandemic threw Hollywood into disarray all the way back in March 2020. Granted, Black Widow and F9 were modest hits, but they were short of their pre-pandemic potential, and much momentum that was returning to the box office went out the window as the Delta variant started spiking cases in July.

In an effort to turn the tide, AMC Theaters has launched a new $25 million national ad campaign starring Nicole Kidman. It’s an interesting choice given that Kidman has been predominantly starring in prestige TV shows as of late, and also, the sneak peak video shows her strolling into a theater maskless to watch a movie while we’re still in the middle of a pandemic.

After debuting the campaign on Wednesday, people were quick to let AMC know what they thought of its baffling attempt to lure people into movie theaters as COVID cases continue to rage across the country.

Yeah, If I was rich enough to buy all tickets in the theater, I guess I'd go back too in the middle of a pandemic. Good for Nicole, I guess? — NotACrow (@Jon_Wolfoso) September 8, 2021

You spent 25 million & chose not to address the Covid concern keeping people home. C’mon – you could have- talked masks & distancing in the theatre. Which person in the room got ignored when they brought this up during meetings? — Heather Fink (@heatherfink) September 8, 2021

As an A-list subscriber I would have loved for you to do a promo on how you are trying provide a safer experience for people wanting to return to theaters. Instead of low level shaming people who don't feel safe and are streaming at home. — Luminous Kai (@YogiKai) September 8, 2021

Once covid is done I'll be back to the theaters. But with over 100,000 new cases per day, there is no movie worth that risk. And there is no celebrity endorsement or marketing campaign that will change that. — Tony James (@TheMathadon) September 8, 2021

I'm sorry, having trouble fitting this into my brain. This post is bragging about how much AMC spent on an upcoming advert? I mean… the people who will actually go to the movies right now are probably impressed, give you that. — Dave (@McFinnaPants) September 8, 2021

Y'all Really out here like : pic.twitter.com/WsOZASdRSX — A 🦇-shaped Witch // Alice (@WitchofSteam) September 8, 2021

I would love to go see a movie in a theater, just like Nicole Kidman in this ad! Totally alone, knowing for sure I'm safe and not around any unvaxxed people! AMC please let me know where to choose the screenings Nicole has access to. — mike (@MikesPS4) September 8, 2021

Uh, yeah, fuck that. There's still a pandemic going on. — Artman009 #Vaccinated (@Artman009) September 8, 2021

However, not all of the reactions were negative. AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron also tweeted out the Kidman video and was greeted by possible retail investors, who praised the campaign with a level of intensity normally reserved for Elon Musk:

We aren’t leaving, we will always be customers and investors, Adam! 🍿 — Jason Abrams (@JasonAbramsNYC) September 8, 2021

This is the way I would spend 25 million if I had it. 🦍🦍🦍🍿🍿🚀🚀 — Lulu🍸Martini (@Martinii_nyc) September 8, 2021

Take us to the moon Boss Ape!🧑‍🚀 — iAMChris💎💯 (@OnlyRockJs) September 8, 2021

I see Adam Aron tweet, I retweet — Kieran (@100KFloorOnly) September 8, 2021

The internet’s weird, man.

