The story of the United States can’t be told without Magic Mike XXL, an American masterpiece (it’s up there with jazz and McDonald’s), so it’s only fitting that Channing Tatum should be in America: The Motion Picture.

Directed by Matt Thompson (Archer) with a script from Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), the animated movie stars Tatum as George Washington, except this ain’t your daddy’s Founding Father. He’s ready to “start a f*cking revolution” and says things like, “Ding dong, it’s America, motherf*cker.” Based on the trailer above, it looks like Clone High meets Archer meets Genndy Tartakovsky, with bonus Jason Mantzoukas and Judy Greer.

Producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were already behind one of the year’s best animated movies in The Mitchells vs. the Machines — can they do it again with America: The Motion Picture? F*ck yeah. Here’s the official plot synopsis:

For, like, thousands of years, the origins of the United States of America have remained shrouded in mystery, lost to the sands of time. Who built this ‘country tis of thee,’ and why? Only the dinosaurs know… until now. For the first time in human history, the incredible, completely true story of America’s origins are revealed in America: The Motion Picture — a once-in-a-lifetime cultural event available the only way the Founding Fathers ever intended their story be told: On Netflix, on your phone, June 30th.

America: The Motion Picture, which also stars Simon Pegg, Bobby Moynihan, Raoul Trujillo, Olivia Munn, Will Forte, and Andy Samberg, premieres on Netflix on June 30.