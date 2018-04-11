Evan Peters Tries To Pull Off A Dangerous Heist In The ‘American Animals’ Trailer

Based on a real-life incident, American Animals stars Evan Peters (X-Men: Apocalypse), Barry Keoghan (The Killing of a Sacred Deer), Blake Jenner (Everybody Wants Some!!), and Jared Abrahamson (Fear the Walking Dead) as four knucklehead friends who attempt to pull of a “dangerous and very exciting” heist. In this case, the target isn’t lobsters or fajitas — it’s something more expensive: “the most valuable book in the United States,” worth $12 million.

The trailer, which you can watch above, showcases the film’s slick-but-gritty style from director Bart Layton (who also worked on the impressive documentary The Imposter) and Dunkirk standout Keoghan’s unnerving acting.

One tip for the prospective robbers: get better old people costumes.

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

The extraordinary and thrilling true story of four friends living an ordinary existence who brazenly attempt to execute one of the most audacious art heists in US history. But not everything is as it seems, and as the daring theft unfolds through each of their perspectives, each of them start to question whether their attempts to inject excitement and purpose into their lives is simply a misguided attempt at achieving the American Dream.

American Animals — which also stars Ann Dowd — opens in select theaters on June 1.

