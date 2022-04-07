In case one Oscars “controversy” wasn’t enough, co-host Amy Schumer has been accused of stealing one of her jokes during the ceremony from Twitter. While roasting Leonardo DiCaprio, she said, “He has done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends.” It’s a similar joke to one made in December 2021 by Twitter user @NicoleConlan, who tweeted, “Leonardo DiCaprio is so passionate about climate change because he wants to leave a better word for his girlfriends.” It’s also a joke many people have made, because Leonardo DiCaprio loves to date younger women, you see, which makes him a real rarity in Hollywood.

On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live!, Schumer denied the joke theft claim (not for the first time either). “OK. Well, I would like to say, I haven’t personally been on Twitter,” she told host Andy Cohen. “I’ve had my assistant do it, just so I can remain alive and not kill myself. And also, that joke was written by Suli McCullough. But I thank you guys, always, for making sure that I don’t start thievery.” Schumer added:

“I just got to do a lie-detector test on Vanity Fair and they asked me, thank God, ‘Have you ever stolen a joke?’ and I said no, and it was ‘that’s true.’ So, everybody just chill. It’s crazy. I’m funny enough, I don’t need to steal sh*t.”

Schumer also revealed that she donated her $15,000 payday for hosting the Oscars (which is not enough for having to embarrass yourself like this) to Planned Parenthood. You can watch her Watch What Happens Live! interview above.

