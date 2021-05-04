Andrew Garfield has finally spoken about the persistent rumors that his version of Spider-Man will make an appearance alongside Tobey Maguire in the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home, which has been believed — but never confirmed — to contain some form of multiverse shenanigans. During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, a very animated Garfield did his best to downplay the rumors, at least as far as he’s aware

After being asked about the Far From Home rumors by host Josh Horowitz who didn’t want to “ruin” the surprise, Garfield immediately stopped him and said, “There isn’t anything to ruin, bro!” before revealing that he has a secret Twitter account where he’s been watching Marvel fans get themselves worked up about Garfield’s alleged cameo.

Andrew Garfield is ready to talk about those rumors about his return as Spider-Man. You might be surprised to see what he has to say. Watch the full interview on the brand new #happysadconfused patreon! https://t.co/e84Wokl1SQ pic.twitter.com/Civpe3Am5p — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) May 4, 2021

“It’s so crazy. Dude, it’s f*cking hilarious to me,” Garfield said. “I have this Twitter account, and I see how often Spider-Man is trending and it’s people freaking out about a thing. I wish I could just say to everyone, ‘I recommend that you chill.'”

“I ain’t got a call,” Garfield said before likening the experience to the childhood games Werewolf or Mafia, where you have to convince someone that you’re not a werewolf or in the Mafia. When asked point blank by Horowitz if the rumors are true, Garfield responded, “I feel like I’ve already said that” before further clarifying, “I did not get a call.” He did, however, (jokingly?) leave a smidge of room that some call might happen down the road. “Maybe they’re going to call me and say, ‘Hey, people want this!’ Maybe it’s a market research thing,” Garfield offered.

(Via Josh Horowitz on Twitter)