Andrew Garfield Blames Studio Notes For ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was… not amazing. And, as the third movie gets delayed and will possibly never arrive, the buck-passing has begun, starting with Andrew Garfield.
Garfield is currently on the press circuit promoting a do-gooder documentary, so he sat down with the Daily Beast to talk about said documentary. Cutting through all the boring and pretentious parts, we come to this:
I think what happened was, through the pre-production, production, and post-production, when you have something that works as a whole, and then you start removing portions of it—because there was even more of it than was in the final cut, and everything was related. Once you start removing things and saying, “No, that doesn’t work,” then the thread is broken, and it’s hard to go with the flow of the story. Certain people at the studio had problems with certain parts of it, and ultimately the studio is the final say in those movies because they’re the tentpoles, so you have to answer to those people.
This is the part where I remind you this movie was more than two hours long, less credits. Oh, and we already know some of what was cut out, and… let’s say Garfield has a higher opinion of what got cut than we do.
Does the studio deserve a share of the blame? Absolutely. It’s pretty clear that part of the reason the movie was so overstuffed and rushed was because of corporate mandates to cram in lots of characters. But somehow we doubt the studio was responsible for, say, Spidey’s longing web-hand to Gwen, or the Rhino being Boris Badenov in a mech, or basically anything Jamie Foxx got stuck doing as Electro. No, those were ideas somebody had, and nobody could stop them from being worked in.
So, yeah, nice try, Andy. But there’s plenty of blame at this particular buffet. At least the non-Spidey movies are promising.
It was dull – that is what was wrong.
I don’t know if you can really blame it on all the villains crammed in. Winter Soldier had like 7 villains in it and that movie worked.
Right, but they all did something and were all actively trying to kill Cap at any given time.
Winter Soldier had seven villains?
@lowcalcalzonezone Alexander Pierce, Winter Soldier, Armin Zola, Crossbones, Batroc, Jasper…. I’m not sure of number seven, but close enough.
@Dan Seitz Don’t forget Baron Von Strucker at the end.
While watching the film I felt like I was watching 1 long studio note. After the movie another editor and I were making up what the silly notes sounded like that lead to each terrible scene.
Same with the first one. Hear me out guys, what is Peter Parker wasn’t a nerd but a cool skatbording teen jerk. Jeeves more cocaine please
I actually liked Spiderman 2. I think perspective on these gets skewed because there were 3 before it and the audience was perfectly happy with 2 of those. If these had been the first 3, we would have been in love with them.
The teenage angst of PP, the accuracy of spider-mans powers and Garfield’s look are all 100x better than the orignal. These movies are just clunky.
I liked ASM and ASM 2. I’ll go as far to say that ASM is the best spider man movie out. Garfield owns Peter Parker. My only real issue with ASM 2 is that green goblin came off too weird after the good build up.
say i buy this, then why was the first one so bad? why is spider-man a jerk? why does peter parker not seem like an underdog at all? there is still a lot left hanging thats writing and directing. i think garfieild does ok with what hes given, but they dont give him very much.
I didn’t like Foxx that much as electro. The scientist holding him captive was some straight up batman forever shit.
my only real complaint about the movie was the Schumacher-esque characters before they became villains.
I want to see more of Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man. I just want a more coherent script. It was like 6 episodes of a 22 minute Spider-Man TV show that crammed long arcs into each of those 22 minutes. “Harry and Peter are best friends and then Peter won’t give Harry his blood so he turns into the Green Goblin”. “The world hates Max Dillon. He turns into Electro and gets angry immediately.” These are things that COULD be ripe for a good movie on its own (except for the blood thing. Let’s drop that.) but you’re placing the entirety of the arc into a tiny portion of an already bloated film.
And the hand thing is fine by me. I don’t see it as a problem, but for those who do, if that’s the biggest complaint you have then c’mon.
I completely agree. If it were serialized, it would have made a lot more sense.
I think AG and ES did the best they could with what they had to work with. The love story was the only thread in the entire movie that made sense from beginning to end. I still think Andrew Garfield makes a great Spidey.
Just be glad he didn’t blame online piracy
Neither of the ASM movies are very good with ASM2 being straight up bad. It’s a shame too because Garfield and Stone were great and had some awesome chemistry between them.
I can say at least the Raimi movies didn’t put me to sleep. ASM was so dull I couldn’t even keep conscious by the annoyances of the characters being all wrong.
I walked out halfway through…pretty sure I’ve only done that twice before. And I’m a huge comics geek. It was a mess.
If by ‘well done’ you mean the action scenes were completely awful. I totally agree.
The thing’s I kept saying to myself whilst watching this film was, “Damn, this is awful, thankfully I didn’t pay for the ticket.” and, “Jamie Fox’s Electro is as bad, if not worse, than Ahnold’s Mr. Freeze.”
I liked it but it wouldn’t say it was amazing just good. It wasn’t the “worst comic movie ever” like some people have said it just was kind of okay.