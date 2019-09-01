Weekend Box Office: Gerard Butler Takes Another Spin At #1 Before Pennywise Arrives

Lionsgate

It was a typically quiet weekend at the box office over the Labor Day weekend, although that’s only because the big studios didn’t offer to release any new films, rightfully afraid of being pancaked next weekend by IT Chapter Two. Business, however, was decent for summer holdovers, as Gerard Butler’s politically apolitical Angel Has Fallen took another victory lap at the box office. The film earned$11.575 million over the three-day weekend and $14.5 million over the four-day holiday to bring its total to$43.6 million, putting it on pace to earn as much as the previous effort, London Has Fallen ($62 million), although the bigger share of the box office is still expected to come overseas (London‘s overseas box-office accounted for 70 percent of its global take).

Meanwhile, audiences also continued to show up for Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s Good Boys, which earned around $11 million over the four-day holiday. It has quietly amassed around $58 million on a skimpy $20 million budget. Lion King, in its seventh week, continued to pile on. It earned $8.5 million over four days to bring its total to $522 million and more than $1.5 billion globally. The faith-based Overcomer notched $7.6 million over the holiday to bring its 11-day total to $19.2 million, a very nice showing for a film that only cost Sony $5 million to produce.

Hobbs & Shaw, which opened August, finished up the month with $158 million after a $7.5 million holiday weekend, although it was dwarfed by its overseas box-office, which crossed $450 million this weekend. The mystery-thriller Ready or Not, starring Samara Weaving and Adam Brody, took in around $6.8 million over the holiday and after 13-days has a decent $21 million on a $6 million budget for Fox Searchlight.