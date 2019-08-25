Weekend Box Office: Gerard Butler ‘Falls’ Into The Top Spot

Lionsgate

The bizarrely resilient Gerard Butler Fallen franchise managed to take the top spot this weekend, as Angel Has Fallen earned $21.25 million on a budget of around $40 million, proving that mid-budget films can still succeed in an era dominated by Disney blockbusters. Honestly, I find the success of these films weirdly hilarious: They’re not particularly well received by critics, and even fans of the franchise seem to love them ironically. But they do love them, as Angel earned an A- on Cinemascore, the same as the last two films, and a 94 percent on the Rotten Tomatoes audience score. Gerard Butler’s career is a very weird one: He makes movies for the Redbox-loving crowd, it’s just that occasionally, those very same movies cross over into the mainstream, as the Fallen movies have. Likewise, even when his movies fail in the United States, they still put up great numbers overseas, see e.g., Geostorm ($33 million domestic, $171 million worldwide). These Fallen films likewise put up big numbers overseas. London Has Fallen earned modest numbers stateside, for instance ($63 million), but added another $143 million overseas. Honestly, I find it all weirdly impressive how remarkably well the Fallen franchise fares.

The Seth Rogen/Jonah Goldberg comedy Good Boys, meanwhile, fell from the top spot last week to number two, earning about $11 million. After ten days, it’s earned $41.7 million, over double the budget of the film. Sony’s faith-based Overcomer took third place with an impressive $8.2 million. I never know which of these faith-based films will hit and which will barely make a blip, and reviews do not seem to play a factor in the least. Overcomer was beloved by audiences, which gave it an A+, and the film played best in the Bible belt.In its sixth week, meanwhile, Lion King continues to perform well, coming in fourth place with $8.1 million to bring its domestic total to $510 million, besting Beauty and the Beast ($504 million) for highest-grossing live-action remake.