I always knew that Tom Nook was up to good.

In Don’t Peek, a young woman is playing quarantine time-killer Animal Crossing in her bedroom when she notices what happens in the game also happens in real life. If her villager turns off the light, the room in her light also goes out. But what about the creepy monster cackling just outside of her character’s house — will he cross over, too?

I won’t spoil what happens next, as you should watch Julian Terry’s short film for yourself. It’s only seven minutes long (and embedded above), but it’s about to be a bit longer: Deadline reports that Don’t Peek is being turned into a feature-length film from Wanted and Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter director Timur Bekmambetov.

Don’t Peek made its world premiere March 15 on the first day of SXSW Online. The short follows a young woman discovering a frightening video game character intent on crossing into the real world. Produced last year during quarantine, Terry uploaded the short to YouTube before it was accepted into SXSW.

The short has over 1.3 million views on YouTube.

I assume Nintendo will have no official involvement with the feature, but I want Bekmambetov gets John Leguizamo to play the Don’t Peek monster, as a nod to the company’s glorious video game-turned-movie past. Throw a Power Glove in there, too, why not.

(Via Deadline)