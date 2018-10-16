‘The Conjuring’ Couple Will Appear In The Next ‘Annabelle’ Movie

Warner Bros.

The Conjuring Universe — which currently consists of two Conjuring movies, two Annabelle movies, and The Nun (the highest-grossing film in the franchise) — has jump-scared its way to over $1.4 billion at the worldwide box office. That impressive total is just behind the combined gross for the eight Alien films, and as noted by Forbes, “among all R-rated franchises, Conjuring sits behind only The Matrix trilogy ($1.6b), and Deadpool ($1.517b).” Not too shabby for a series that began with a $20 million budget. There’s no sign of slowing down, either, with The Conjuring 3 coming in 2020 (minus Conjuring and Conjuring 2 director James Wan, who’s busy with Aquaman) and a third Annabelle film in 2019.

Those two series take place in the same cinematic universe, but they’re finally fully crossing over: paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Conjuring couple Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, will appear in what Deadline is hilariously referring to as the “Untitled Annabelle Project.”

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will respectively return to their characters Ed and Lorraine, but as we understand it, they’ll be in a supporting capacity in the Annabelle threequel. [The] sixth title in The Conjuring franchise picks up with the Warrens bringing the Annabelle doll to a place where she can no longer wreak havoc: their Artifacts Room. Annabelle awakens the room’s evil which sets its sights on a new target: the Warrens’ ten-year-old daughter Judy. The young girl along with her babysitter (Judy’s teenage cousin) and cousin’s friend square off against the evil doll. (Via)

This will all somehow culminate in Annabelle fighting Chucky in Conjuring: Infinity War (with Wan attached as an executive producer, naturally).

(Via Deadline)