Annabelle, the Nick Fury of the Conjuring Universe, made her first appearance in the billion dollar-grossing franchise in 2013’s The Conjuring, where she’s housed in the Warrens’ Occult Museum. Since then, she’s caused quite the ruckus, in both sequels and prequels and unnecessary cameos. In Annabelle Comes Home, the world’s second most-famous malevolent doll, well, comes home. Or as Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) puts it in the trailer above, “The evil is contained.” Yeah, about that: maybe have a better security system for your forbidden closet of mystery than a “Danger! Do Not Touch Anything” sign.

Annabelle is still up to no good in Comes Home (classic Annabelle), and now she’s joined by a menagerie of demons and other wicked entities with future James Wan-produced spin-off movies, including the Ferryman and the Bride.

Here’s the official plot summary:

Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her “safely” behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest’s holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target — the Warrens’ ten-year-old daughter, Judy, and her friends.

Annabelle Comes Home, which stars Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Mckenna Grace, Madison Iseman, and Katie Sarife, opens on June 26.