In a quick turnaround after facing criticism from the disability community, Anne Hathaway has offered a lengthy and heartfelt apology for her performance as the Grand High Witch in The Witches. In the film, the character’s true witch form is revealed to have only three fingers on each hand, which prompted activists to call out Warner Bros. over this slight to those with limb differences, particularly children, and Hathaway agrees with their criticism. The actress teamed up with the Lucky Fin Project to shed light on the power of inclusion and promise to do better when it comes to aesthetic choices for her roles. Via Hathaway’s Instagram:

As someone who really believes in inclusivity and really, really detests cruelty, I owe you all an apology for the pain caused. I am sorry. I did not connect limb difference with the GHW when the look of the character was brought to me; if I had, I assure you this never would have happened. I particularly want to say I’m sorry to kids with limb differences: now that I know better I promise I’ll do better. And I owe a special apology to everyone who loves you as fiercely as I love my own kids: I’m sorry I let your family down.

You can see Hathaway’s full statement below:

Hathaway’s apology arrives just two days after Warner Bros. responded to the growing backlash. The studio said it was “deeply saddened” to learn that the film upset the disability community, and that “it was never the intention for viewers to feel that the fantastical, non-human creatures were meant to represent them.”

