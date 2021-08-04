Movies

The ‘Annette’ Trailer Has Adam Driver And Marion Cotillard In An Unlikely And Deeply Weird Musical

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Annette is so much more than the movie where Adam Driver sings while performing cunnilingus on Marion Cotillard. It’s also a musical from Leos Carax, the brilliant director of Holy Motors, with music from Sparks (it’s been a big year for brothers Ron and Russell), and the “weirdest A Star is Born riff ever.” But yes, it’s also a movie where two-time Oscar nominee Adam Driver sings while performing cunnilingus on Oscar winner Marion Cotillard. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper would never.

“I just met someone,” Driver’s stand-up comedian character says about Cotillard’s opera singer in the trailer above. “She looked at me and smiled. What I see in her is obvious. What she sees in me, that’s a little more puzzling.” She probably sees a centaur.

Here’s more:

Los Angeles, today. Henry (Adam Driver) is a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor who falls in love with Ann (Marion Cotillard), a world-renowned opera singer. Under the spotlight, they form a passionate and glamorous couple. The birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious little girl with an exceptional destiny, will turn their lives upside down. A film by director Leos Carax (Holy Motors), with story and music by Ron & Russel Mael of Sparks, this original musical is a journey of passion, love, and fame.

Annette premieres on Amazon Prime Video on August 20.

