‘Annette’ Is The White Elephant From Hell

Annette, a movie that received an ovation so long at the Cannes Film Festival that Adam Driver started smoking a cigarette during it, is one of the most insanely padded works of art I’ve ever seen.

A musical written by Ron and Russell Mael of Sparks, Annette opens with a song about how the movie is about to start — “So May We Start?” — which goes on for about five minutes, rhyming “So may we start?” with “it’s time to start” (arguably the only catchy song of the film). Annette, the title character, doesn’t show up until minute 41. To illustrate Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard’s characters falling in love, the two sing a song in which they repeat the refrain “We love each other… so much…” roughly 37 times.

In The Sparks Brothers, Edgar Wright introduced us (well, me) to Ron and Russell Mael, the clever and prolific songwriters behind Sparks, who famously once opened a song with the line, “I’ve got a snapshot of your Aunt Maureen.”

It’s that kind of cheeky humor and theatrical pop-rock that you’d imagine would make Sparks the ideal choice to write a musical for Holy Motors director Leos Carax. Yet nothing in Annette is as funny, clever, or catchy as the opening of “Tips For Teens.” The cleverness is all drowned out by the art; everything so puffed up, stretched out, and annoyingly repeated that even things that seem funny on paper in practice end up dull or tedious.

For instance, you may have heard that Adam Driver sings while performing cunnilingus in Annette. Which is true, sort of — he performs his half of a duet live on set, with his head between Marion Cotillard’s bare legs in a posture of pantomimed oral sex. Yet even the act of singing into a vagina comes off like just another camp musical number in a movie full of them. Carax is so busy doing art, with elaborate stage sets, green screens, and choreographed dances, that he never gets around to telling us what this movie is about. Where is this oral sex even taking place? What does it mean to the characters? What time of day? Where in the world? Annette exists only in Artland, a place where details and emotions don’t matter, only the act of being self-consciously artistic.

Driver plays Henry McHenry, a famous comedian who shadowboxes in a robe while eating bananas before performing his one-man show, “The Ape Of God.” Again, this sounds like it would be funny on paper, yet we don’t get any sense of what his act is supposed to be or why audiences enjoy him. He doesn’t seem to do anything humorous. He enters the stage in a fog of smoke, which he complains about while the crowd laughs. He either gets annoyed with, or feigns annoyance with their laughing (unclear) and asks rhetorical questions about why he does comedy. This is all delivered in Annette‘s signature style, of brief, vague declarations repeated dozens of times in song.

Cotillard, meanwhile, is Ann Defrasnoux, a world-famous opera singer who mostly sings haunting, wordless melodies onstage between death scenes. That’s about as much characterization as anyone gets in Annette, whose characters all seem like a grade schooler’s idea of “serious artist.” There’s a famous opera singer, a famous comedic thespian, and the opera singer’s accompanist, played by Simon Helberg from Big Bang Theory, helpfully introduced in a song called “I’m An Accompanist.”